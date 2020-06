Have to be Extremely Careful About Injury Management Once Cricket Resumes: Irfan Pathan

Former India international Irfan Pathan has warned bowlers will be more prone to injuries once they return to action after a long layoff forced by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Hence, he has a advised the team management to focus on the bowlers and be extremely careful with their injury management.

All top-flight cricket competitions have been halted for over two months now and there’s no certainty when the action will resume. However, cricketers in England and West Indies have started training outdoors.

In India, Shardul Thakur became the first international cricketer to restart outdoor training bowling in the nets in Boisar in Palghar district last month.

“Injury management is the most important thing,” Pathan said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected. “We will have to focus on all the bowlers.”

Even the International Cricket Council has issued separate workload guidelines for bowlers, suggesting teams to exercise caution.

“In a squad of 15, every team has 4 to 6 bowlers. Be it an IPL team, Indian team or any international or domestic team, we will have to be extremely careful about injury management as our boys have been out of action for a while,” Pathan said.

England cricket board on Tuesday announced schedule for a three-match Test series against West Indies in July, subject to government’s approval.

ICC is set to meet on June 10 where it’s expected to take a call on the future of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be scheduled in Australia this year. Various media reports have claimed the showpiece event will be postponed to 2021.

If that happens, it will open up a window for BCCI to conduct IPL.