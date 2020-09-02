New Zealand captain and Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Kane Williamson has termed the emergence of coronavirus cases in the Chennai Super Kings camp in the UAE as ‘bad news’ and called for extreme vigilance and discipline to ensure it remains contained.

BCCI last week confirmed that 13 members of CSK contingent including two cricketers have tested positive for the coronavirus after landing in UAE resulting in an extended isolation of their entire squad.

Williamson is one of six New Zealand cricketers set to play in the IPL this year which will start from September 19 in a bio-secure bubble. He’s hopeful measures will have been put in place for better protection.

“… obviously that’s bad news, you don’t want to hear anybody [has got] Covid, although I hear they are predominantly asymptomatic, so hopefully through another lockdown period they can come through and we’ll be okay,” Williamson told Radio New Zealand.

“Obviously there’s a little bit of apprehension, certainly as you get nearer to the time… now it’s two days out you start thinking you do have to be extremely vigilant and disciplined,” he added.

With the Black Lives Matter movement sweeping across the world demanding end of racial discrimination, cricket has also lend its support to the cause with the England and West Indies players sporting the BLM logo during a Test series last month and taking the knee before the start of match.

Williamson said once the entire squad is together, the issue will come up for discussion and surely the team will be play some part.

“We haven’t met as a whole team yet, so that’ll be the most important thing because individuals all have their own voices and as a collective it’s important that they all have their say. When we’re able to meet up together as a group, then we’ll get a lot more clarity on that,” Williamson said when asked how they plan to show their support.

Earlier this year, England pacer Jofra Archer was subject to racial abuse during the tour of New Zealand resulting in an Auckland man being banned for two years from attending international and domestic cricket matches in the country for two years.

“It was horrifying when all the guys heard that had happened and obviously we we’re incredibly disappointed hearing something like that in your own country. As a country we take a lot of pride in the diversity that we have here and equality and the strides that we try to make,” Williamson said.

He continued, “There’s obviously so many people out there that are suffering because of it and so it’s important to play your part.”