Out-of-favour India cricketer Manoj Tiwary, who last played for India in 2015, revealed he has not asked then skipper MS Dhoni on why he was dropped for 14 games after having scored a century in 2011 against West Indies in the final ODI at Chennai.

“I never thought that after scoring a 100 for my country, getting a Man of the Match Award, I will not find a place in the playing XI for the next 14 games. But I also do respect the fact that the captain and the coach or the management had some other ideas as well because we as players have to respect whatever they were thinking at that point of time, maybe they thought otherwise,” he said in an exclusive video interview published on the FanCode App.

Tiwary said that because we respect our seniors hence we hold back at times. He played under Dhoni’s leadership at Rising Pune Supergiant. The 34-year-old said he did not say anything to him as the IPL is intense and he did not want to disturb Dhoni’s thought process.

In 2019, he led Bengal to the finals of Ranji Trophy and scored his maiden triple ton in first-class cricket. He also shared his thoughts about that too in the video series titled ‘Lockdown But Not Out’.

He also picked Mumbaikars, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw, as the next big superstars of Indian cricket.

“Shreyas Iyer should be persisted with even if he doesn’t do well in a few games. Along with him, I see Prithvi Shaw as well. If he keeps his head cool and if he gets more disciplined, I’m sure he will go a long way,” he said.