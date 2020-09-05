Dream11 Team Prediction

HBS vs VRA Dutch T20 Cup 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Todays HBS Craeyenhout vs VRA Amsterdam Match at Voorburg’s Westvliet Ground at 1:30 PM IST September 5:

After exciting league games in the Dutch T20 Cup, we’ve finally got the semi-finalists for the tournament. VRA Amsterdam will lock horns against HBS Craeyenhout for a place in the final. The defending champions HBS will be eager to defend the title on the finals day. On the other hand, VRA Amsterdam won the title three times from 2010 to 2012.

HBS reached the semi-final by defeating VVV Amsterdam in the quarter-final by six wickets, whereas VRA Amsterdam defeated Punjab Rotterdam by seven wickets.

TOSS: The toss between HBS Craeyenhout vs VRA Amsterdam will take place at 1.00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Voorburg’s Westvliet Ground

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Mitch Lees

Batters Ben Cooper (VC), Vikram Singh, Adak Ahmed

All-Rounders Peter Borren, Quirjin Gunning, Navjit Singh, Julian de Mey (C)

Bowlers Adeel Raja, Leon Turmaine, Wessel Coster

Probable 11

HBS Craeyenhout

RP Mason, M Singh, JI de Mey, N Singh, A Ahmed, FJ Vink (C), SP Vink, BFJ Boddendijk, WT Coster, S Geenevasen, MMR Scholte (wk).

VRA Amsterdam

V Singh, B Cooper, SR Rasool, D Dasgupta, Q Gunning, L. Turmaine, M Lees (wk), P.W. Borren (C), M.A.K. Raja, A Abid.

