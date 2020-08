HCC vs LCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Toss Timing: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10- Belgium Match August 16, 7:30 PM IST

HCC vs LCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Toss Timing: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today's ECS T10- Belgium Mat

HCC vs LCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The ECS T10- Belgium game between Hasselt CC and Beveren CC on Sunday (August 16) was won by the latter. After being asked to bat first, Hasselt CC posted 79/3 in their allotted 10 overs. In reply, Beveren CC reached the target with six wickets and nine balls remaining.

HCC vs LCC TOSS – 7:00 PM IST

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Belgian Oval, Gent

HCC vs LCC My Dream11 Team

A Razzaq, F Ullah, I Shinwari, H Singh, G Singh (c), Z Shah, U Butt (vc), Y Mehmood, J Singh, PS Deepu and A Khan

HCC vs LCC Full Squads

HCC: Zaki Shah, Athreya Rajaraman, Fazel Shinwari, Gurnam Singh, Harjot Singh, Harman Singh, Hassan Shah, Jasbir Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Kamran Mirza, Ahmed Muhammed, Nishan Singh, Saranjit Singh, Qasim Shah, Idris Shinwari, Fathullah Omari, Hamza Shinwari, Delagha Shirzad, Waleed Mubashir

LCC: Tazanfar Ghuman, Ali Hassan Ghuman, Adnan Razzaq, Umair Rafi Butt, Ali Raza, Majid Mahmood, Asif Khan, Furkaan Khail, Ubaid Khail, Hamza Minhas, Aamir Nadeem, Yasir Mehmood, Banujan Sanjeeva, Danish Aziz, P S Deepu, Muhammed Rehman, Safi Ud Din, Noman Khan

