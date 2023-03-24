He Can Just Take The Game Away From Opposition: Shane Watson Reveals Delhi Capitals' Trump Card Ahead Of IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Shane Watson has revealed Delhi Capitals' trump card in the absence of dynamic wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant. Surprisingly, he didn't name Aussie opener David Warner and Indian star allrounder Axar Patel.

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Shane Watson has revealed Delhi Capitals' trump card in the absence of dynamic wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant. Surprisingly, he didn't name Aussie opener David Warner and Indian star allrounder Axar Patel. Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Shane Watson has revealed Delhi Capitals' trump card in the absence of dynamic wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant. Surprisingly, he didn't name Aussie opener David Warner and Indian star allrounder Axar Patel.

He picked Proteas batter Rilee Rossouw as the X-factor for the Delhi-based franchise. The South African batter can play a crucial role in the absence of the Indian stalwart batter, Rishabh Pant. He was in tremendous form in the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 and scored 400-plus runs in 11 matches and played a crucial part in Multan Sultan's road to the final.

"Well, one, in particular, is Rilee Rossouw, he's someone you know, I've played with him in the Pakistan Super League for Quetta Gladiators," said Watson while speaking with Star Sports.

"And to see how he has come back into international cricket and he's a world-class hitter of the ball. He can take down any bowler at any stage, in any conditions. So if he gets on a roll, he can just take the game away from the opposition," Watson added.

Watson spoke about DC's strengths ahead of their opening match against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 and said "Well, there's a lot of very talented players, I think, yeah, David Warner for me is just at the top of the order."

"He's going to continue to have a point to prove and everyone's going to be like riding off the back of him. He's always scored so many runs in the IPL. And to be an opening batter, and set the platform like he does is going to be very important.

"I think Mitchell Marsh is going to have another really big season for him. He's got incredible skill with the bat alone and how he's batting and takes the game on is going to play a really big part.

"And then we've got some youngsters with the ball, fast bowlers, (Kamlesh) Nagarkoti and Chetan Sakariya. And then we've got our spinners as well, like Axar and Kuldeep Yadav. Those two guys, to be able to have world-class spinners bowling especially through the middle, to be able to try and get wickets and also keep the runs down, that's so critically important," added the former Aussie alrounder.