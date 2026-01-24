‘He could have gotten a big hundred…’: Simon Doull applauds THIS Indian star for his epic performance vs New Zealand

Former New Zealand star Simon Doull praised the Indian star for his heroics against New Zealand in the 2nd T20I. Find out the player's name.

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull has praised Ishan Kishan’s explosive knock after India cruised to a comfortable victory over New Zealand in the second T20I on Friday to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Ishan Kishan missed a well-deserving hundred: Simon Doull

New Zealand great feels that Kishan’s shots were amazing, and he missed a well-deserved hundred.

”Ishan played beautifully. He could have gotten a big hundred. We know his prowess, scoring a double hundred in ODIs. He’s got such power, and he does it so quickly,” Doull told Jio Star.

Highlighting the impact of Kishan’s counterattacking innings after India lost early wickets, Doull felt the aggressive approach put New Zealand under immediate pressure and allowed captain Suryakumar Yadav time to settle at the crease.

Simon Doull’s statement on team India’s batting performance

”When Abhishek obviously didn’t get them off to a good start, what Ishan did from two for six was to put New Zealand under pressure. He took the game away and allowed Surya to settle in. At one stage, Suryakumar was 11 off 11 balls. The way Ishan played allowed him to settle,â€ he said.

Simon Doull praised Ishan Kishan’s shot selection

Doull also praised specific shots that stood out during Kishan’s 73-run innings. ”There were a couple of shots that stood out. The one off Ish Sodhi, when he went down the wicket and then pulled the ball over mid-wicket, was a phenomenal shot,” he added.

”So I thought he was simply superb. He’s got shots all around the ground,” Doull said.

Turning his attention to India’s overall batting strength, Doull underlined the depth and power available throughout the lineup, even without some of the side’s most destructive hitters getting an opportunity to bat.

”If you take Abhishek away, who failed in the game, Rinku and Hardik, two of the most prolific six-hitters, didn’t even get a go. So India are out-sixing with guys who don’t usually; I mean, they do hit sixes, but your two real powerhouses didn’t even get a bat. I thought India was simply brilliant,” he said.

TRENDING NOW

With IANS Inputs.