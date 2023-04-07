He Finds a Franchise Everytime But...: Sunil Gavaskar Slams KKR Batter For Flop Show Against RCB
Sunil Gavaskar attacked KKR star after he was handed golden duck.
New Delhi: The Kolkata Knight Riders faced Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, April 6. KKR thrashed RCB and registered remarkable 81-run win in Kolkata.
KKR batter Shardul Thakur slammed the joint-fastest fifty of the season, on the other hand Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit a stroke-filled half-century and Rinku Singh chipped in with a vital 46 to propel KKR to a mammoth 204/7.
Leading the pace attack of Faf du Plessis and Co. against KKR at Eden Gardens, while RCB's Willey cleaned up Venkatesh Iyer and Mandeep Singh in the same over. Iyer perished for 3 off 7 balls while Mandeep was handed a golden duck. Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at batter during the match commentary. "He finds a franchise every time but he hasn't done much," Gavaskar said on-air after Mandeep was cleaned up by Willey.
Those flashing stumps will soon need new ?
Are you too in awe of Willey's wickets?#KKRvRCB #IPLonJioCinema #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/ay1ZUmIRJu
JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 6, 2023
Gavaskar on Mandeep - He finds a franchise every year, however, has not done much ? #KodaSach
Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) April 6, 2023
Gavaskar destroying Mandeep Singh on commentary..Said how does he keep getting a franchise every year even after not performing #KKRvsRCB
Akash (@akashkedia84) April 6, 2023
Dhurrr! Didn't know one could be heartbroken twice in a matter of moments ??
KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 6, 2023
4 1
Boundary followed by a single - #SunilGavaskar must be loving this from @RGurbaz_21 ?
KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 6, 2023
Mandeep was added in Kolkata squad for IPL 2023 at his base price of INR 50 lakh. Mandeep has recorded 15 ducks in his bitter-sweet IPL career. Mandeep has surpassed Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik in the list of players with the most ducks at IPL.
COMMENTS