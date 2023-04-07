He Finds a Franchise Everytime But...: Sunil Gavaskar Slams KKR Batter For Flop Show Against RCB

New Delhi: The Kolkata Knight Riders faced Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, April 6. KKR thrashed RCB and registered remarkable 81-run win in Kolkata.

KKR batter Shardul Thakur slammed the joint-fastest fifty of the season, on the other hand Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit a stroke-filled half-century and Rinku Singh chipped in with a vital 46 to propel KKR to a mammoth 204/7.

Leading the pace attack of Faf du Plessis and Co. against KKR at Eden Gardens, while RCB's Willey cleaned up Venkatesh Iyer and Mandeep Singh in the same over. Iyer perished for 3 off 7 balls while Mandeep was handed a golden duck. Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at batter during the match commentary. "He finds a franchise every time but he hasn't done much," Gavaskar said on-air after Mandeep was cleaned up by Willey.