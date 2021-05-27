Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar has heaped praise on his skipper MS Dhoni. Chahar feels Dhoni has not only inspired him but many others to take up the sport. The swing fast bowler from Rajasthan also stated that to get the best out of his players in a particular situation is the best quality of MS Dhoni’s leadership.

Dhoni is known to get the best out of his players and he is always a step ahead of the opposition. The veteran wicket-keeper batsman is known for his astute captaincy and he has proved his mettle on many occasions.

As Deepak Chahar’s strength is to swing the ball, it is noticed that Dhoni mostly bowls him out in powerplay overs. Chahar has the skills to move the ball both ways and he scalped eight wickets in seven matches of IPL 2021, including two four-wicket hauls.

“This has been my fourth year at CSK and Dhoni bhai has shown his trust in me as his strike bowler. This trust is so important because he has not just inspired me but also many others,” Chahar told Sportskeeda.

“His best quality as a captain is about how to utilize a player on a particular day for a particular situation. I’ve bowled three overs in the powerplay in pretty much every game for CSK and have learned a lot through him,” Deepak Chahar asserted.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni could only score 37 runs in four innings and Chahar believes that we will see a better performance from the CSK captain in the second half of IPL 2021.

“A batsman cannot bat the same way for 15-20 years. If any batsman hasn’t played regular cricket before, it is never easy to just come to a competition of the level of IPL and start performing, it takes time. He has always played the finisher’s role, which is even tougher when you haven’t played regular cricket. Even in the 2018 and 2019 IPL seasons, Dhoni bhai started a bit slowly by his standards, but his strokeplay became fluent as the season progressed. So you might get to see the best of MS Dhoni in the second half of the season,” he said.