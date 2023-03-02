He Is A Bit Of A Panicker: Ian Chappell Slams Shreyas Iyer After Poor Show In Third Test

Ian Chappell said Shreyas Iyer is regarded as a good player of spin but he is yet to see him play well against the spinners.

Indore: After being hammered by India in the first two tests, Australia made a grand comeback in the series by bowling out the hosts for 109 in the first innings of the third Test in Indore. The ball was turning square from the first session and Australian spinners took full advantage of the helpful conditions. After being hammered by India in the first two tests, Australia made a grand comeback in the series by bowling out the hosts for 109 in the first innings of the third Test in Indore. The ball was turning square from the first session and Australian spinners took full advantage of the helpful conditions.

Matthew Kuhnemann bagged five wickets, while Lyon took three as India were bowled out for a below-average score. Later, helpful knocks from Usman Khawaja (60), Marnus Labuschagne (31) and Steve Smith (26) helped Australia end Day 1 in a comfortable position, ahead by 47 runs, at 156-4.

Many experts have termed the pitch not up to the standards of Test cricket but a few Indian batters could have played better. The Indians are known to be good against the spinners but the batters have looked uncertain against the slower bowlers in recent times. Former Australia cricketer Ian Chappell slammed the Indian batters, especially Shreyas Iyer, for their poor show and said a lot of Indian batters don't play spin well.

"Cheteshwar Pujara is very jumpy. I think right through the series he has been very jumpy. I keep hearing that Shreyas Iyer is a very good player of spin bowling, but I haven't seen it yet, and I'm not convinced that he is. To me, he is a bit of a panicker," Chappell said on ESPNCricinfo.

"There are some players in the Indian side that haven't convinced me that they're good players of spin bowling. I thought that the Australians spooked India early on. A couple of things happened with the pitch. The Australian spinners bowled very accurately. But what we saw was Australian-type batting from the Indians."

Chappell also praised Usman Khawaja, who scored a brilliant 60 on a tough Indore surface. "When Australia batted, particularly [Usman] Khawaja, he was very good. [Marnus] Labuschagne had a good partnership with him. There was more of the Rohit Sharma batting when he got the century in Australia's innings. To me, it was Australia who outplayed India and definitely deserved to have the lead," said the former Aussie captain.