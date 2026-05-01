IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘He is a very important player…’: Shubman Gill praises THIS star after match-winning finish vs RCB

‘He is a very important player…’: Shubman Gill praises THIS star after match-winning finish vs RCB

Shubman Gill praised his bowlers and fielding unit for restricting Bengaluru to a below-par total.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 01, 2026, 01:31 PM IST

Published On May 01, 2026, 01:31 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 01, 2026, 01:31 PM IST

Shubman Gill praise Rahul Tewatia

Shubman Gill praise Rahul Tewatia

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill expressed satisfaction over his team’s all-round effort, lauding both the bowling unit and improved fielding display in their four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

After being put in to bat, RCB were restricted to 155 in 19.2 overs, a total Gill believed was below par on the surface.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Feels very satisfying. On a wicket like this, restricting them to under 160 was a tremendous job by the bowlers,” Gill said after the match.

Gujarat Titans’ bowling attack was led by Arshad Khan (3-22), with Rashid Khan and Jason Holder picking up two wickets each, ensuring RCB never built sustained momentum despite contributions from Devdutt Padikkal (40) and Virat Kohli (28).

Improved fielding impresses Gill

Gill also highlighted the team’s improvement in the field, an area he admitted had been inconsistent in the ongoing season.

Our fielding was one of the things in phases; we have not fielded well. Energy in the field was very nice, and how we came back together after the second over was pleasing,” he noted.

Gill’s explosive start sets the tone in chase

Chasing 156, Gill led from the front with a blistering 43 off just 18 balls, setting the tone early in the innings with an aggressive Power-play.

I was just feeling I was in the zone. On the first ball, I got a bit lucky, but on the second ball, I got into my zone. Felt it was my day and wanted to take the bowlers on,” he said.

Despite a few wickets falling in the middle overs, the Gujarat Titans maintained control of the chase, eventually reaching 158/6 in 15.5 overs. Jos Buttler (39) provided crucial support, while Rahul Tewatia remained unbeaten on 27 to see the team home.

Gill backs Tewatia’s finishing role

Praising Tewatia’s finishing ability, Gill said, “He is a very important player, happy he finished the game. We lost a couple more wickets than we would have liked, but he got some nice runs, and everyone got a hit in the middle.”

With this victory, the Gujarat Titans strengthened their position in the standings with 10 points in five matches. They will next face the Punjab Kings on May 3.

(With IANS Inputs)

S

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Team success over individual milestones: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s mindset despite Purple Cap in IPL 2026

Team success over individual milestones: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s mindset despite Purple Cap in IPL 2026
IPL 2026: Ian Bishop disagrees with umpire call on Jason Holder’s controversial catch

IPL 2026: Ian Bishop disagrees with umpire call on Jason Holder’s controversial catch
IPL 2026: Jason Holder stars as Gujarat Titans beat RCB by 4 wickets in easy chase

IPL 2026: Jason Holder stars as Gujarat Titans beat RCB by 4 wickets in easy chase
IPL 2026: Kieron Pollard backs Jasprit Bumrah amid struggles after SRH loss, says ‘Everyone has…’

IPL 2026: Kieron Pollard backs Jasprit Bumrah amid struggles after SRH loss, says ‘Everyone has…’

Latest News

Team success over individual milestones: Bhuvneshwar’s mindset

‘Very important player’: Gill praises THIS star after GT’s win over RCB

‘Not Out?’ Bishop sparks debate over Holder’s controversial catch

IPL 2026: Holder powers GT to win over RCB

'Everyone has off days': Pollard backs Bumrah amid poor form

Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets!

Editor's Pick

GT vs RCB IPL 2026 highlights: Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets!

GT vs RCB IPL 2026 highlights: Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets!
Riyan Parag fined for vaping during RR vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash, BCCI considers further action

Riyan Parag fined for vaping during RR vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash, BCCI considers further action
Dhawan backs Rohit, Virat to stay in rhythm for 2027 World Cup despite limited ODI cricket

Dhawan backs Rohit, Virat to stay in rhythm for 2027 World Cup despite limited ODI cricket
GT vs RCB, IPL 2026: Match preview, timing, venue and live streaming details for Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash

GT vs RCB, IPL 2026: Match preview, timing, venue and live streaming details for Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash
MI vs SRH IPL 2026 Preview: Struggling Mumbai Indians take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad in crucial Wankhede clash

MI vs SRH IPL 2026 Preview: Struggling Mumbai Indians take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad in crucial Wankhede clash
‘I think Yuvi paaji…’: Abhishek Sharma reveals how Yuvraj Singh’s mentorship shaped his mindset during IPL 2026

‘I think Yuvi paaji…’: Abhishek Sharma reveals how Yuvraj Singh’s mentorship shaped his mindset during IPL 2026