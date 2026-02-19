‘He is nothing…’: Mohammad Yousuf blasts Babar Azam after his poor performance in T20 World Cup 2026

Star Pakistan player and one of the greatest batters, Babar Azam, who is known for his remarkable performances and incredible shots. Currently, Babar is going through a tough phase as he failed to delivered his top performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan have played all their four matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, where they won three games and lost one against their arch-rivals India by 61 runs. Despite having this massive loss, they made a strong comeback against Namibia.

But, Babar Azam’s poor form is the main concern for the Pakistan team as they have qualified for the Super 8, and they need the best performance from their star batter. However, former Pakistan cricketer, Mohammad Yousuf slammed Babar Azam for his ongoing blunders in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

In the three matches, Babar Azam had only scored 66 runs and ruined his chances to feature in the Pakistan playing XI.

Mohammad Yousuf criticizes Babar Azam for his form for years

“I’ve been saying this for 2-3 years that Babar’s technique has gone for a toss. I’ve been hearing that he is out-of-form, but he is not. A player can only be out-of-form for two to three series and he has not scored runs for the past two-three years. The moment I suggested resting Babar, everyone suddenly turned against me. I had to resign because of this. He was eventually dropped a couple of series later,“

Mohammad Yousuf slams for his mindset

“The churan of mindset is being sold very wrongly. Until you don’t have the skill, the mind can’t do anything. If you don’t have the skill, what will the mind do?“

Yousuf’s statement on comparing Babar Azam with Inzamam-ul-Haq and Saeed Anwar

“Inzy Bhai and Saeed Bhai’s level can’t be matched. They can’t be matched. They were very big players. Zaheer Abbasâ€¦. These four players were of different categories and levels. Babar is nothing in front of them.“

