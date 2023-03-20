'He is Satisfied With 90-100, I Used To Score 300': Virender Sehwag On Comparison With Rishabh Pant

Sehwag is the only Indian and third player overall alongside Don Brandman and Brian Lara to score two triple centuries in Test cricket.

New Delhi: Long before Bazball, there was a man who use to scare teams with his mere presence. Virender Sehwag is often credited for changing the way people watched Test cricket. Sehwag played in an era that was dominated by Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, yet he was able to make a name for himself.

Sehwag is one of the three batters alongside Don Bradman and Brian Lara to score two triple tons. He also has multiple double tons to his name. Sehwag knew only one way of playing, irrespective of the team's situation and it paid off on most times.

Today, Test cricket has changed a lot, mainly because of the change in players' mindset. With so much T20 cricket being played, a strike-rate of near 80 in Tests is considered normal. Sehwag was recently asked about the current lot of Indian cricketers and who he feels bats like the prime Virender Sehwag.

The swashbuckling batter minced no words and said that there is no one in the Indian team who bats like him, however, he feels Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant are close to what he was like. Sehwag said that Pant has the potential to play like him but he is satisfied with 90-100s, unlike him who used to like 250 and 300s.

"I don't think so there is any player in the Indian team who bats like me. The two players who came to my mind who have come close to it are Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant. I think Rishabh Pant is a little bit close to what I used to bat like in Test cricket but he is satisfied with 90-100 but I used to score 200, 250 and 300 and then be content. If he took his game to that level then I think he can entertain the fans even more," Sehwag said during News18 India Chaupal.