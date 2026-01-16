‘He is the number one spinner…’: Star Indian player praises Kuldeep Yadav for his bowling performance

Both teams, India and New Zealand, are in a do-or-die situation in the ongoing ODI series. After the massive win in the last game. The Kiwis leveled the series 1-1. However, the upcoming match will be the decider of the series.

Star player Kuldeep Yadav’s performance against New Zealand in the ODI series

In the ongoing series, the Indian bowlers have failed to showcase their great bowling performance and magic as well. However, star Indian player and one of the finest spinners, Kuldeep Yadav, who is known for his unique variations and wicket-taking abilities. Infront of New Zealand’s batting line-up, he got brutally destroyed as he conceded 82 runs in 10 overs. This poor performance of his caused a lot of criticism by fans.

Star Indian spinner praise Kuldeep Yadav despite having a poor performance against New Zealand

However, one of the greatest Indian players and also an excellent spinner as well Yuzvendra Chahal showcase faith and support for his friend Kuldeep Yadav after his poor performance against New Zealand in the ODI series. In the last two matches, Kuldeep conceded 134 runs in 19 overs at an average of 67 and only two wickets.

Star player’s statement on Kuldeep Yadav

Star Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal praises his friend Kuldeep Yadav after a blunder in the ODI series against New Zealand by calling him as the world’s number one spinner across all three formats on social media.

On X, Chahal wrote, “Kuldeep is the number one spinner in the entire world!” #Champion, #AnyFormat @iamkuldeep18.

Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate’s statement for the third ODI

Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate expresses his feelings and opinions about the upcoming third ODI match between India and New Zealand. He said ” We would like to bowl a little better in the next match than today.“

The decider match of the ODI series between India and New Zealand will be played on January 18th

The two matches of the ODI series between India and New Zealand has been played. Where the first game was clinched by the hosts as they won the match by 4 wickets. On the other hand, the second game was taken by the Kiwis by 7 wickets. The decider game of the series will be played on January 18th.

Here’s the full schedule of the T20 series between India and New Zealand

However, the T20 matches between India and New Zealand will be played on January 21 (Nagpur), January 23 (Raipur), January 25 (Guwahati), January 28 (Visakhapatnam), and January 31 (Thiruvananthapuram).