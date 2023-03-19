He Is Weird When It Comes To Eating: Ex-CSK Batter Reveals MS Dhoni's Strange Eating Habits

Indian Premier League's 16th edition is just a few more days away and IPL 2023 is already one of the biggest talks of the town. Fans are thrilled to once again witness their favorite cricketers clash against each other in the biggest franchise cricket league.

However, there's also one thing that is troubling fans a lot and it is the rumours surrounding one of the greatest minds in the game, MS Dhoni. Many believe this would be the last season where we would get to witness the CSK skipper playing cricket at such a level.

Dhoni is already preparing for the cash-rich league and his videos of practicing often get viral on the internet. The former Indian skipper is once again making but this time for his eating habits.

Former CSK batter Robin Uthappa during a recent episode of 'My Time With Heroes' on JioCinema revealed his experience of eating with MS Dhoni. The former CSK skipper is known for his incredible fitness even at this time of his career.

"We used to always eat together. We had a group: Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, RP Singh, Piyush Chawla, Munaf (Patel), MS and me. We would order dal makhni, butter chicken, jeera aloo, gobi and rotis. But MS is a very rigid person when it comes to eating. He would eat butter chicken but without the chicken, only with the gravy! When he ate chicken, he wouldn't eat the rotis. He is quite weird when it comes to eating," said Uthappa.

"In the first season, I saw everyone in the squad calling him Mahi bhai. I went up to him and asked if I should call him Mahi bhai too. He dismissed it saying, call me what you want, it makes no difference. Please call me Mahi only," he added.