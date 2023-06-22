'He May Have Felt Hurt': CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Makes Shocking Revelation On Rumored Rift Between MS Dhoni And Ravindra Jadeja

CSK CEO Viswanathan finally broke his silence on the rumoured rift between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja

New Delhi: After producing one of the most unforgettable finishes in the IPL 2023 final against the Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dedicated their fifth IPL title to skipper MS Dhoni.

During the IPL 2023, there were rumors that Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni had a falling out. However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has dispelled those rumors. Jadeja once during the post-match show said 'They wait for me to get out', in reference to fans' chants saying 'We want Dhoni' whenever the all-rounder comes to bat.

After this Jadeja even posted a series of cryptic tweets on Twitter, although he never mentioned Dhoni in them. CSK CEO Viswanathan finally broke his silence on this and said that while Jadeja may have felt bad but he never had any anti-feelings toward Dhoni.

CSK CEO On Dhoni-Jadeja Rift "As far as Jadeja is concerned, he bowled superbly. While batting, our line-up of Ruturaj, Conway, Moeen, Rahane, with the results, whenever he [Jadeja] went in to bat, he had 5-10 balls left. In such situations, it can or can't click sometimes. But the thing is he also knew Dhoni was to come in next, and he himself would get just 2-3 balls sometimes. In such situations whenever he went in, the crowd used to welcome Dhoni. In a way, he may have felt hurt. Any player for that matter may have had that pressure. But he didn't complain about it even though he put out a tweet," CSK CEO told ESPNCricinfo.