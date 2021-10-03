New Delhi: Former England all-rounder Dermott Reave went back in time and recalled an incident of a match involving former India captain Rahul Dravid, who was in England back then for his maiden stint with Kent. Reave revealed that he was possibly the only person who had successfully sledged Dravid, who later went on to admit that the former England player did get under his skin that had induced a false shot.

“He was the Wall of India. He told me, ‘You are the only person who has knocked that wall down. You gave me so much stick, I ended up going after one and getting caught. You’re the only person who’s ever got under my skin’,” Reave told The Daily Mail.

“How did this guy ever play for India? He must have had family on the selection committee. He hasn’t got any shots. He just blocks it. I went on and on. And he got out. Things like that made me very disliked. But I wasn’t out there to make friends. We were there to win matches,” recalled the former England all-rounder.

Reeve also went on to reveal that Dravid was not the only one he didn’t get along that well. Recalling one such particular season where he played with former West Indian captain Brian Lara for Warwickshire in the year 1994. the England allrounder said that he struggled to get along with Lara in that entire season despite winning three trophies.

“Despite winning three trophies, it was possibly the most unenjoyable season I ever had. The energy between myself and Lara wasn’t right for the whole season. I believe his agent told him I didn’t want him, so he arrived with a chip on his shoulder,” Reave added.