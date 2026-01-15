‘He often ends up…’: Team India coach’s BLUNT take on Nitish Reddy, Rohit Sharma ‘short on cricket’

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate gave an honest assessment of Nitish Kumar Reddy’s performance and Rohit Sharma’s form after India’s loss to New Zealand in the second ODI.

India coach on Nitish Reddy and Rohit Sharma after 2nd ODI loss vs NZ

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate offered a frank assessment of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and senior batter Rohit Sharma following Indiaâ€™s seven-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the second ODI on Wednesday, which leveled the three-match series 1-1.

Nitish Reddy fails to make impact in crucial opportunity

Nitish Kumar Reddy was the only change in Indiaâ€™s playing XI for the second ODI. However, the young all-rounder could not make the most of the opportunity, scoring 20 runs and going wicketless in two overs as New Zealand chased down 284 comfortably.

Speaking after the match, ten Doeschate said: “With Nitish, we keep talking about developing him and getting him game time and then when you do get him game time, he often ends up not doing a heck of a lot in the games.”

The former Netherlands international stressed that such chances are vital for players trying to establish themselves in the team.

“For someone who’s making their way, particularly with the bat tonight (Wednesday), it was that perfect chance where you’re walking in that situation and you’ve got a chance to spend 15 overs at the wicket. You really have to take those chances to push your case to be selected,” he added.

India missed an extra spinner, Admits Ten Doeschate

Ten Doeschate also admitted that Indiaâ€™s team combination may not have been ideal for the conditions, especially after seeing how effective New Zealandâ€™s spinners were.

“If you look at the combinations we have played in the past, we do like the extra spinner. To bring Ayush (Badoni) into the squad at the very last minute with Washy (Washington Sundar) going down in the (last) game, we thought Nitish should be better suited on this track,” he said.

However, he conceded: “Looking at the way the New Zealand spinners bowled, we could have done (it) with another spinner.“

Rohit Sharma â€˜Short on Cricketâ€™ despite Domestic appearances

Ten Doeschate also spoke about Rohit Sharmaâ€™s form, noting that the Indian captain is still getting back into rhythm despite playing two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

“Rohit, I thought tonight particularly, both innings was a real new-ball wicket. It didn’t look easy to bat. Over a short period of time if you take the first ODI, he’s (Rohit) not been as fluent as he has been and that’s going to be a challenge for him, not playing cricket between series,” he said.

Rohitâ€™s batting style and conditions a key factor

When asked if Rohit had tried to adjust his batting approach, ten Doeschate explained that conditions played a bigger role.

“I don’t think it’s a conscious approach. “He’s such a brutal player, but he’s actually a touch player at the end of the day. He times the ballâ€¦ so as soon as the wickets aren’t very good, it’s going to be difficult for him to look in fluent mode like he normally is,” he added.

The assistant coach concluded by saying: “He’s definitely not the sort of guy to play for himself. It’s just a combination of the wickets being slightly difficult and maybe just being a little bit short on cricket leading into the series.”

India will face New Zealand in the series-deciding third ODI on Sunday, January 18.