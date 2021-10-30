<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Babar Azam's father Azam Siddiqui took to Instagram on Saturday and revealed that his son, Pakistan captain Babar Azam played in "severe distress'' against arch-rivals India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 24th October as his mother was on ventilator. <p></p> <p></p>The 2nd best T20I batsman in the world was unstoppable on the day as his unbeaten 68 along with Mohammad Rizwan's half-century helped Pakistan beat India for the first-time in cricket world cup history. <p></p> <p></p>"Now my nation should know some truth. Congratulations to all of you on the victory of all three. There was a big test at our house. On the day the match was against India, on that day Babar's mother was on a ventilator. Babar played all three matches in severe distress. I don't want to come here. It was supposed to be, but I came so that Babar may not get weak. It is the grace of God that he is fine now," wrote Azam Siddiqui along with the family picture. <p></p> <p></p>"The purpose of sharing is to not criticize our national heroes without any reason. And yes, I know, if I don't get paradise. If you get a position, you have to give exams too. Long live Pakistan," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Babar is leading Pakistan for the first time in the global event and has done exceptional work both as a captain as well as batter. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan have beaten India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan in three consecutive matches so far in the tournament. They will next lock horns with Namibia on Tuesday, November 2. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>(With Inputs From IANS)</strong></em>