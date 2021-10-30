New Delhi: Babar Azam’s father Azam Siddiqui took to Instagram on Saturday and revealed that his son, Pakistan captain Babar Azam played in “severe distress” against arch-rivals India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 24th October as his mother was on ventilator.

The 2nd best T20I batsman in the world was unstoppable on the day as his unbeaten 68 along with Mohammad Rizwan’s half-century helped Pakistan beat India for the first-time in cricket world cup history.

“Now my nation should know some truth. Congratulations to all of you on the victory of all three. There was a big test at our house. On the day the match was against India, on that day Babar’s mother was on a ventilator. Babar played all three matches in severe distress. I don’t want to come here. It was supposed to be, but I came so that Babar may not get weak. It is the grace of God that he is fine now,” wrote Azam Siddiqui along with the family picture.

“The purpose of sharing is to not criticize our national heroes without any reason. And yes, I know, if I don’t get paradise. If you get a position, you have to give exams too. Long live Pakistan,” he added.

Babar is leading Pakistan for the first time in the global event and has done exceptional work both as a captain as well as batter.

Pakistan have beaten India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan in three consecutive matches so far in the tournament. They will next lock horns with Namibia on Tuesday, November 2.

(With Inputs From IANS)