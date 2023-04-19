Advertisement

'He Used To Smack Me For Sixes': Tim David Refreshes Childhood Memories With Cameron Green

MI batter Tim David revealed that he and Cameron Green were in the same school where Green used to smack him for sixes.

Updated: April 19, 2023 3:44 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Tim David and Cameron Green were the scriptwriters of a memorable win for Mumbai Indians over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023. Green's 64 off 40 and a spell of 1/29 clubbed with Tim David's magnificent fielding efforts which saw him take four catches and a match-turning run-out of Washington Sundar helped MI beat SRH by 14 runs.

Green exploit in the match earned him the Man of the Match award as well. Meanwhile, in an interaction with Green post-match, Tim David recalled his childhood days when he used to play cricket with Cameron Green.

David revealed that he and Cameron Green were in the same school where Green used to whack him for massive sixes.

"Some of you might not actually know that Greenie and I are actually went to the same school back in Australia. Greeny was a few years younger than me and, and maybe I'd, I'd left school.

"I might have been one or two years out and I used to come down coach in the morning before school and there was this little cheeky bugger. He wasn't as tall as he is now and he just used to smack me out. I had the side arm throwing at him. I used to try and bump him.

"I just couldn't get him out and look now here he is on the, on the IPL stage. He's obviously been doing it for Australia for a little while, but it's very exciting, so very proud of you mate. Well done," mentioned David.

