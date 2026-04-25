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‘He wanted a hundred!’ Virat Kohli’s ruthless mindset leaves Gujarat Titans coach in awe

Gujarat Titans coach Vijay Dahiya praises Virat Kohli’s hunger and mindset after his match-winning 81 in IPL 2026.

Edited By : Press Trust of India |Apr 25, 2026, 05:08 PM IST

Published On Apr 25, 2026, 05:08 PM IST

Last UpdatedApr 25, 2026, 05:08 PM IST

Virat Kohli 81

Virat Kohli

Gujarat Titans assistant coach Vijay Dahiya heaped rich praise on Virat Kohli, saying the former India captain’s relentless drive and hunger to improve continue to set him apart.

Kohli won the Man of the Match award for his match-defining 44-ball 81 in RCB’s five-wicket win against GT in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

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‘Could have scored a hundred’: Kohli’s high standards

Dahiya revealed that Kohli was disappointed despite his strong innings, reflecting the batter’s high standards.

“After the game, he was saying he could have converted it into a hundred. That tells you about his mindset,” Dahiya said at the post-match press conference.

Energy and awareness make Kohli special

Highlighting what makes Kohli special, Dahiya pointed to his energy, awareness and ability to control the game.

When you are commanding the situation, you make bowlers bowl where you want. He made the wicket look easy, but it wasn’t,” Dahiya noted, adding that the knock came against “world-class bowlers”.

‘Willingness to improve sets him apart’: Dahiya

I think it’s amazing. If you look at his energy… his awareness, his energy and his willingness.

That willingness to do well… his mindset sets him apart from a lot of other people.”

He is still one of the best runners and keeps pushing youngsters for extra runs. That willingness to do well — that ‘zid (relentless drive)’ — is what stands out,‘ Dahiya said.

The GT assistant coach stressed that Kohli’s motivation is internal rather than driven by external expectations.

“He is not playing to prove a point to anyone. It’s about the man in the mirror, trying to be better than yesterday,” he explained.

GT reflect on missed runs with the bat

On the match, Dahiya admitted GT may have fallen short by some more runs with the bat, having been restricted to 205 after looking good for more than 220 at one stage.

We probably could have had a few more runs on the board,” he said, while maintaining that the team’s aggressive template remains unchanged.

The approach has been driven by fearless cricket, especially from youngsters,” he added.

Dahiya also dismissed suggestions that experienced batters need to take cues from the younger generation.

It’s not about young or experienced. Everyone has a role. Experienced players know how to adapt, and they are self-inspired,” he said.

P

Press Trust of India

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