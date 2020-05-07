West Indies allrounder Dwayne Bravo heaped praise on limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard for taking over the mantle of leadership well from his predecessors. Bravo also spoke about Pollard’s hunger to win by saying he can do anything to win and is extremely competitive.

“He loves to win. That’s the most important thing, and as a captain, he’ll do anything to win, in the right way and the right spirit, and he”s very determined to win, to make a difference,” Bravo was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Bravo also spoke of the respect Pollard gets in the dressing-room as he has achieved a lot in his career and keeps on inspiring.

“The players also respect him, because of whatever he has done and achieved in the white-ball format, especially in T20 cricket. He’s one of the best in the world. So if someone like Pollard is speaking in the dressing room about T20 cricket, we all have to listen, because he’s played the most games, he’s had success, and he’s highly respected around the world,” he added.

Comparing Pollard with greats, Bravo felt Pollard’s name can be taken in same breath as that of yesteryear champions like Clive Lloyd and Viv Richards and also more recent greats like Brian Lara and Chris Gayle.

“West Indies always needed a leader like that, a figurehead leader. One time we had Chris Gayle, we had Brian Lara, we had Vivian Richards, we had Clive Lloyd. We had Darren Sammy,” Bravo said.