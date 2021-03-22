New Delhi: He may have been struggling to post scores in double-digits in the recently concluded three-match T20I series between India and England but KL Rahul shouldn’t be ignored for the ODIs as it will only harm his confidence, suggests former India opener and two-time world cup winner Gautam Gambhir.

Rahul was in woeful touch in the T20I series which India won 3-2. He scored 1, 0, 0 and 14 in the opening four matches before being dropped for the series decider in which captain Virat Kohli promoted himself up the order to open alongside Rohit Sharma, a gambit that paid rich dividends.

With the focus now on ODIs, India may be tempted to drop Rahul owing to his form and give chance to someone else. But Gambhir feels it’s a scenario that won’t benefit anyone. “Dropping anyone will not do them any favour. He (Rahul) will have to play three ODIs. Someone is out of form, the only way you can bring them back is by giving them more opportunities,” Gambhir told ESPNcricinfo.

“Because when you are sitting on the bench, it is not a good feeling. Because you know you have been dropped, and that feeling is not the best feeling,” he added.

Rahul has received backing from his captain and team support staff despite his struggles. Kohli has termed him the team’s best T20I batsman and backed him to leave behind the lean phase.

Besides, the 28-year-old Rahul has a healthy ODI record, having scored 1332 runs in 35 matches so far including four centuries and eight half-centuries. He averages 45.93.

The ODI series will start from Tuesday with all the matches to be played at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur