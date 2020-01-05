The first Twenty20 International between India and Sri Lanka, which was incidentally also the first match of 2020 for both teams, was washed out without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. Rain arrived just after India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and put the opposition into bat.

The rain did leave the venue after half an hour, but due to faulty procedures by the groundstaff, the water percolated onto the pitch leaving several damp patches that delayed the start of play.

The umpires did have many inspections but the writing was on the wall much to the disappointment of the almost 50,000 fans that thronged to the stadium to watch their favourite stars in action.

The groundstaff did try their best to ensure play would start. They even used a vacuum drier and an iron to remove the damp patches, but all their efforts went in vain.

The cut off for a five-over shootout was 9.46pm but the outfield could not be prepared in time.

The second match of the three-match series will be played on Tuesday in Indore while the final game is scheduled to be held in Pune on January 10.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was out of action for four months due to stress fractures in his back, was named in the eleven by skipper Kohli, who won the toss and elected to bowl in the team’s first match of the new year.

The match was crucial for another comeback batsman in Shikhar Dhawan, who has very little time to cement his place in the side in a World Cup with KL Rahul in excellent form.

All eyes now on Indore!