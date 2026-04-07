Heinrich Klaasen admits SRH facing major test in upcoming IPL 2026 clash

The explosive batter also talks about his strong personal form and what makes the IPL the toughest league in the world.

Heinirich-Klassen (File Photo)

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s explosive batter Heinrich Klaasen believes his team needs to find momentum quickly as they prepare for a tough phase in IPL 2026.

Klaasen has made a strong start to the season, scoring 145 runs in three matches, including two half-centuries. However, SRH have won just one and lost two games so far, sitting fifth on the points table.

On a personal note, Klaasen expressed satisfaction with his form, especially after playing limited cricket since retiring from international duty.

“Unfortunately, we’ve lost two games. But on a personal note, it’s been a good start, especially because one of my biggest concerns is not playing as much cricket as I used to. Also, it’s to see if I can still keep up with the standard that I set myself with. So, pretty good start for me, and hopefully this form will continue,” he said.

Tough schedule ahead for SRH

After facing Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, SRH will play three consecutive home games at Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, and Delhi Capitals.

Klaasen admitted that the upcoming match against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings holds special importance, especially because of the rivalry with the owners.

“Look, it’s always fun playing against them, and knowing that our owners are also coming from Chennai, they do put an emphasis on that we need to win over them or beat them. So there will always be added pressure on that game, but it’s still a good game.

“All the teams that you have to play in the IPL, you have to be at your best and put your best performance in the game. So hopefully we can get that little bit of momentum going into the next game and then face Chennai back home.

“The wicket hopefully will be a little bit better, and then if we can get one over them going into their home ground, I think we should be in a good position to take them down this season,” he elaborated.

Big challenge against spinners

Klaasen also spoke about the growing tactical challenge of facing spinners, who have clearly done their homework on him this season.

“The boundaries are not the biggest in the world. We’re used to some big boundaries as well. But the wickets are fantastic. So, it’s a nice place to come back in.

“But it’s still a big challenge. I know they’re coming for me and they know I’m coming for them. I see this season they’ve got a couple of game plans. So, I need to get back on to doing some good homework against them and finding new ways of scoring against them,” he said.

When asked about the toughest spinner he has faced in the IPL, Klaasen named Yuzvendra Chahal without any hesitation.

“It’s an easy answer – Yuzi Chahal. We’ve come a long way. We’ve had some great battles over the last couple of years, especially in my career.

“He’s a quality bowler, a very clever bowler. I think we’re about 50-50 on winning those battles. He’s a good mate of mine as well, so it makes it even better just to fight against him on the pitch,” he said.

Klaasen calls IPL the toughest league

The South African finisher described the Indian Premier League as the toughest T20 franchise competition in the world.

“It’s by far the toughest franchise cricket competition that there is. I feel sometimes it’s tougher than international cricket. It also depends on who you play. But the standard of cricket and obviously the conditions play a big part of it.

“Every year you just see a new Indian player coming out that you never know about, and you just keep on producing the goods. So the talent that they’ve got, it just sets the standard so high.

“So by far the best competition in the world. There are maybe a couple of tournaments that are striving to get to this standard. But it’s tough to play in this competition. You have to be at your best to perform on this level.“

SRH will now look to turn their season around during Rivalry Week, starting with their home games in Hyderabad.