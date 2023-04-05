Bangalore: Royal Challengers Bangalore started their IPL 2023 campaign with a big win against Mumbai Indians. The Faf Du Plessis-led side defeated the five-time champions by eight wickets. Chasing a target of 172, Virat Kohli (82 off 49) and skipper Faf (73 off 43) added 148 runs for the first wicket to set up RCB's win.

For Mumbai, Tilak Verma played a lone hand of 84 to take Mumbai to a decent score. Meanwhile, a video is going viral on social media where Virat Kohli seems to be indicating the bowler Mohammed Siraj to hit the batter on the helmet. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan were at the crease and it is not clear if the words were intended towards Rohit or Ishan Kishan.