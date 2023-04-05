Helmet Pe Maar: Virat Kohli Shouts After Rohit Sharma's Single In Viral Video From RCB vs MI Game | WATCH
RCB defeated MI by eight wickets in their first match of IPL 2023.
Bangalore: Royal Challengers Bangalore started their IPL 2023 campaign with a big win against Mumbai Indians. The Faf Du Plessis-led side defeated the five-time champions by eight wickets. Chasing a target of 172, Virat Kohli (82 off 49) and skipper Faf (73 off 43) added 148 runs for the first wicket to set up RCB's win.
For Mumbai, Tilak Verma played a lone hand of 84 to take Mumbai to a decent score. Meanwhile, a video is going viral on social media where Virat Kohli seems to be indicating the bowler Mohammed Siraj to hit the batter on the helmet. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan were at the crease and it is not clear if the words were intended towards Rohit or Ishan Kishan.
Main Dheet Hoon (@MainDheetHoon69) April 5, 2023
Virat Kohli Back To Vintage Best
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is back to his best. Kohli went through a long lean patch between 2019 and 2022 and failed to hit a century. Many wrote Kohli off but the great batter bounced back in style. Virat Kohli scored a T20I century in the Asia Cup 2022 against Afghanistan before smashing ODI hundreds against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Kohli then hit a hundred against Australia in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
He came to RCB with great form behind him and made full use of the momentum, smashing the MI bowlers to all corners of the park in an astonishing display of power hitting. Kohli hit six fours and five sixes in a brutal 49-ball 82. Kohli's form has given RCB a massive boost in IPL 2023 and it won't be surprising if they go on to get their hands on their maiden IPL trophy in IPL 2023.
COMMENTS