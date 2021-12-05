New Delhi: Rahul Dravid went off the mark as Team India coach with a T20 series win over New Zealand and as things stand now, under his tutelage India are firm favourites to clinch the 2-match Test series against the Kiwis as well. The India great, replaced Ravi Shastri after the Men in Blue’s dismal performance in the T20 World Cup 2021. Former India captain and currently the BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly revealed how he convinced his former teammate to be the coach of the national team.

“For a long time we had Rahul’s name on our mind. I even had a talk with Jay Shah regarding it. But Rahul paid no heed to us as the job of the coach would force him out of his home for at least 8-10 months. He has two sons at home. So naturally at one point we lost all hope,” Ganguly said in a function.

“We took Rahul’s interview as he was elected as the NCA Head. From the time of his appointment as Head of Cricket, we kept on going after him, hoping to convince him for Team India role,’ the BCCI president added.

Ganguly also revealed that he even asked the players of the current roster of whom they want to see as Team India head coach. All were in favour of the India’s ‘Wall.’

“We even asked the players about who they want to see as the head coach. All of them went in favour Rahul and we even informed him about it. I personally requested him to look into the offer. I told him to try for at least two years and then later on he accepted the offer.”

The Former India international believes, the appointment of Dravid has been the best decision take in terms of coaching after Ravi Shastri’s departure.

“This is the best step taken as far as the coaching is concerned, after Ravi Shastri’s departure.”