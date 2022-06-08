Here’s How Dale Steyn Reacted To Umran Malik’s India Call-Up

New Delhi: The IPL 2022 saw the emergence of many young talents. The likes of Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma, and Ayush Badoni hogged a lot of limelight due to their impressive show in the T20 extravaganza. Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh were even rewarded with India call-ups for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa.

Umran Malik stole the show in IPL 2022 due to his tearaway pace bowling. The Jammu Kashmir pacer bowled thunderbolts of over 150 KMPH consistently and even held the record for bowling the fastest delivery (157 KMPH) in the season before it was broken by New Zealand and Gujarat Titans’ (GT) pacer Lockie Ferguson in the final. Umran took 22 wickets in 14 games and was in the run for the Purple Cap.

Umran was groomed by veteran South Africa pacer Dale Steyn during his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The fast bowler recently revealed Dale Steyn’s exact words when he got the news of his India call-up. The speedster revealed that Steyn had predicted his national call-up even before the IPL 2022 began.

“When I got selected for India, Dale sir (Steyn) was with me in the team bus. We were going for the match. Everyone congratulated me and Dale sir said, “I told you before the IPL that you will get the India call-up after the season’. And that’s exactly what happened, by the grace of god. My goal is to give my best for Team India now,” Malik said in the video.

Umran will be keenly waiting for his debut in the five-match T20I series against South Africa, starting June 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India coach Rahul Dravid was also very satisfied with Umran’s evolvement as a pacer but hinted that he may have to wait a little longer to make his India debut.