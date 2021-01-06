The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) continues to be the world’s richest cricket governing body and it was worth a whopping Rs 14,489.80 crore at per its balance sheet for the year 2018-19. By the end of the financial year 2018-19, the Indian cricket board added Rs 2,597.19 crore to its coffers.

According to a report in news agency IANS, BCCI earned Rs 4,017.11 crore as income and half of it – Rs 2,407.46 -came from IPL 2018. However, the balance sheet for the year 2019-20 is still not ready.

The second biggest source of income during the period for BCCI came from media rights of the Indian cricket team. The rights earned them Rs 828 crore but they also incurred an expenditure of Rs 1,592.12 crore during the year as well.

The BCCI’s net worth was Rs 5,438.61 crore at the end of FY 2014-15, and at close of 2015-16, the financial year during which it earned a massive Rs 2,408.46 crore, its net worth rose to Rs 7,847.07 crore.

In the following year, it breached the Rs 8,000-crore mark (Rs 8,431.86 crore).

The exponential rise in its net worth continued in 2017-18, as it added a massive Rs 3,460.75 crore in just one year to take its worth to Rs 11,892.61 crore.

It should be remembered that BCCI is also involved in several high-profile litigation cases including with the Income Tax department, former IPL franchises Kochi Tuskers and Deccan Chargers, Sahara, Neo Sports, and the World Sports Group among others.

Should the judgment in these cases go against the board, it may end up shelling out a significant amount.

As per the Societies Act, under which the BCCI is registered, it should submit its balance sheet within six months of the end of each financial year, besides sharing it with its members (state associations), and the International Cricket Council. Without submitting its balance sheet with the ICC, the BCCI will not get its share of distributions from the world body,” IANS quoted a source as saying.

The BCCI’s net worth includes, amongst other heads, its bank balance, fixed deposits, and fixed assets etc. Of the BCCI’s Rs 14,489.80 crore net worth, as on March 31, 2019, the main sources include general fund that stands at Rs 3,906.88 crore and earmarked funds, which are Rs 3,243.41 crore.

Apart from the IPL, the other main sources of income in 2018-19, according the balance sheet, were the men’s senior international tours/tournaments hosted in India (Rs 446.26 crore), interest from the banks (Rs 290.73 crore), and income from the ICC/Asian Cricket Council (Rs 25.03 crore).

Over the last few years, the BCCI’s income has gone up chiefly because of the sale of the media rights of the Indian team — bilateral Tests, ODIs, and T20 matches played at home — the IPL media rights, national team (jersey) sponsor; and series sponsor.

The BCCI’s broadcast rights holder, STAR India, pays Rs 43.20 crore per international match played in India. During FY 2018-19, the BCCI hosted 22 international matches — seven Tests, 10 ODIs, and five T20s — which makes it Rs 950.40 crore.

STAR India also owns the IPL media rights having made a historic bid of Rs 16,347.50 crore for five years (2019-2022), and this translates into Rs 54.50 crore per match.

The BCCI has a total of seven sponsors — STAR Sports (broadcaster), Byju’s (team sponsor), PayTm (title sponsor), Dream11, Hyundai, and Ambuja Cement (partners), and kit sponsor (MPL Sports).

Series sponsor PayTM gives Rs 2.42 crore per match; national team jersey sponsor Oppo furnishes Rs 4.61 crore per match, before Byju’s took over (September 5, 2019, to March 31, 2022).

With IANS Inputs