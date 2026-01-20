Here’s the viral 2016-2026 trend in legendary player Virat Kohli’s edition

Look at the viral 2016-2026 trend in star Indian player and one of the greatest batters Virat Kohli style. Take a look and find out.

Star Indian player Virat Kohli is one of the finest batters in cricket history. His epic batting performance and unforgettable achievements led the India team towards great heights and huge milestones. However, Kohli is the biggest asset for the Indian team.

He is one of the dominating batters in cricket history. He achieves this feat from a lot of hard work and years of consistency. In a critical situation, the chase matters showcased his ability to turn the losses into victory. However, his match-winning knocks always showcase why he is considered as the King. While his batting reflects that the warrior is holding his sword and dominating opponents brutally.

Virat Kohli records

On the other hand, Virat Kohli also achieves some great records and milestones. He is the star with the most number of ODI centuries as he is the first one to reach 50. Speaking on his other records, he is the player to complete the fastest 8,000, 10,000, 12,000, and 14,000 ODI runs.

If we talk about his test records, he is the most successful Indian captain with 40 wins. Not only this, under his captaincy, the team, India won the first Test series in Australia in (2018-19).

Star Indian player Virat Kohli is also the Player of the Tournament in the 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups and 2023 ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli’s innings in recent ODIs

In the recent ODI’s matches, star batter Virat Kohli showcased his great batting performance. In the ODI series against New Zealand, Kohli brutally smashed the Kiwis’ bowling line-up in the first game as he scored 93, 23 in the second and in the final game 124.

However, team India lost that series by 2-1 due to some silly mistakes and poor performances. But, the legendary player’s performance remains the same as he delivered some epic performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi. He played only 2 games and scored 131 runs against Andhra and 77 against Gujarat.

Virat Kohli 3.0

Virat Kohli’s recent performances clearly showcase that he is set to destroy all the teams and their bowling as well. His great innings made his chances stronger to play for the Indian team in the ODI World Cup 2027.

However, there’s a genz trend getting viral on social media from 2016 to 2026. As our star player, Virat Kohli, is also following that trend but in a different style as at the beginning of this year. He delivered a great performance against New Zealand in the ODI series.

In 2016, the whole cricket world witnessed the dominating core side of Virat Kohli as the star Indian batter scored 4 consecutive centuries in the IPL season and scored 973 runs in the season, which is the highest by any batter in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, this is not it.

While playing Test matches for the Indian team, Kohli played 12 matches and scored 1215 with two fifties and 4 centuries. In ODIs, he played 10 matches and scored 739 runs with 4 fifties and 3 centuries. Speaking on his T20Is stats, he played 15 matches and scored 641 runs at a strike rate of 140.6 with 7 fifties.

This epic performance by legendary player Virat Kohli reflects his great form in 2016 for the upcoming opportunities or games.