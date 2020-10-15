It seems Google search can't get enough of committing faux pas. A day after the story of how the google search results were showing Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma as Afghan legspinner Rashid Khan's wife went viral, there's another addition to the list: India cricketer Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar, daughter of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. <p></p> <p></p>A simple search query involving Shubman Gill and his <em>non-existent</em> wife will throw up the name of Sara. <p></p> <p></p>The gaffe seems to be a result of the rumours that Gill, who is currently playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020, is dating Sara. <p></p> <p></p>The rumour mill went into overdrive after Sara shared a story on her Instagram page that showed Gill fielding during KKR's opening match of the season. And the screengrab was accompanied by a bunch of hear emojis too. <p></p> <p></p>There there's the fact that the duo regularly comment on each others Instagram posts. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier this year, Sara had congratulated Gill after he had posted a couple of images of his swanky Range Rover on Instagram. India allrounder Hardik Pandya had then teased Gill, writing, "most welcome from her". <p></p> <p></p><strong>The Reason Behind Bizarre Results</strong> <p></p> <p></p>So the big question is: Why does google keep throwing such results? The answer lies in the fact that the search engine is dependent upon automated systems what will be an apt snippet to highlight a search query (here it being Shubman Gill wife). <p></p> <p></p>In the case of Rashid and Anushka, an old story may have played a role. During an interaction with fans on Instagram in 2018, Rashid, who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, was asked about his favourite Bollywood actresses. <p></p> <p></p>Rashid replied Anushka and Preity Zinta. <p></p> <p></p>Following that, several websites picked up the interaction with the Anushka angle and that may have messed up with the search engine's algorithm. <p></p> <p></p>To reduce manual effort, google relies on data from numerous sources and it's free from any human intervention. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;