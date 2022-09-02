New Delhi: The 2022-23 Hero Indian Super League (ISL) kicks off on October 7th, 2022 when last season’s runners-up Kerala Blasters host East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Click here for full fixtures.

All Hero ISL teams are currently participating in Asia’s oldest competition, the Durand Cup, as they gear up for the Hero ISL season. All Indian football stakeholders have been determined to create a longer football calendar that provides players with more competitive matches throughout the year. The Hero ISL will be followed by the Super Cup in April, 2023.

The 2022-23 season will also be special as fans will be welcomed back to the stadiums after a gap of two seasons. To make it convenient for more fans and families to attend and watch their teams in action, the Hero ISL has created a fixture list with matches taking place on weekends. Each Matchweek is scheduled between Thursday and Sunday, bringing the Hero ISL in line with the top global football leagues.

This season onwards, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has also introduced a new playoff format for the league, adding two exciting matches into the calendar. The top two teams at the end of the league stage will automatically qualify for the semi-finals. Teams finishing between 3rd and 6th will feature in a single-leg playoff to determine the other two semi-finalists.

New ISL Playoff Format:

Eliminator 1: 3rd placed team vs 6th placed team

Eliminator 2: 4th placed team vs 5th placed team

Semi-Final 1 1st Leg: 1st placed team vs (Winner Eliminator 2)

Semi-Final 2 1st Leg: 2nd placed team vs (Winner Eliminator 1)

Semi-Final 1 2nd Leg: (Winner Eliminator 2) vs 1st placed team

Semi-Final 2 2nd Leg: (Winner Eliminator 1) vs 2nd placed team

Final: (Winner Semi-Final 1) vs (Winner Semi-Final 2)

Key dates for the 2022-23 Hero ISL season at a glance:

Opening Match: October 7th, 2022

Last League Stage Matchweek: February 23rd – 26th, 2023

Playoffs, Semifinals and Final: March 2023

