Herschelle Gibbs Recalls 2007 Ban, Admits Calling Some 'Pakistani Supporters as Animals'

Former South Africa opener Herschelle Gibbs on Tuesday recalled the ‘rowdy’ behaviour of some Pakistani fans during the home Test series in 2007 leading to a racist retort by him and a subsequent two-Test ban.

Asked by one of his Twitter followers about the comments he made at those fans, Gibbs wrote: “Called some rowdy Pakistan supporters animals. They forced my son and his mother out of their seats in front of the players viewing area”.

The ICC had banned Gibbs for two Tests for making racists remarks during the first Test of the series at Centurion. Gibbs had appealed against the ban but the ICC rejected it.

On the stump microphone, Gibbs was caught saying that Pakistani supporters were behaving “like bloody animals”.

Gibbs played 90 Tests and 248 ODIs for South Africa, score 6167 and 8094 runs respectively. He also featured in 23 T20 Internationals

Earlier, the 45-year-old Gibbs has vented his frustration with the local Bangladesh players for their inability to understand English. Gibbs is currently coaching the Sylhet Thunders in this year’s Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Speaking about his side’s poor outing in the BPL, Gibbs cited that language barrier that has caused a lot of problems throughout the competition.

“About local players, a lot of them don’t understand English. So, it is difficult for me to make points all the time. It is frustrating,” said Gibbs yesterday in Sylhet. “I think the understanding of the game needs to be improved. And another thing is, they are very temperamental. I mean, it’s difficult for me to explain to them because they don’t understand it properly,” Gibbs said.