Herschelle Gibbs Snubbed From World Giants Squad After Huge Protest

<div id="print"> <p></p><div class="full-article"> <p></p><div id="fullarticle" class="full-article-details"><strong>New Delhi:</strong> Shane Watson and Daniel Vettori have replaced Herschelle Gibbs and Sanath Jayasuriya in the World Giant Squad for the special match between India Maharajas and World Giants on August 16 at the Eden Gardens. Gibbs was replaced in the squad after a huge social media uproar as Gibbs had participated in the Pakistan-backed Kashmir Premier League.</div> <p></p><div></div> <p></p><div class="full-article-details">Meanwhile, players from across ten foreign countries will be participating in this match. The other teams of the tournament will be announced soon. Overall 15 matches will be played in this season. India Maharajas would be led by Sourav Ganguly while World Giants will be captained by former England skipper Eoin Morgan. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p><div> <p></p> <p></p><strong>India Maharajas vs World Giants Independence Day Special Legends League Cricket Date, Timing, and venue:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The epic match between India Maharajas and World Giants is set for September 16 at Kolkata's famous Eden Gardens. It will likely start at 7:00 PM and will be played in a T20 match. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India Maharajas vs World Giants Independence Day Special Legends League Cricket TV Channel and Streaming Details</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The India Maharajas vs World Giants will be televised on Sony Sports Network. The fans can enjoy the live streaming on SonyLiv app. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p><div> <p></p> <p></p><strong>India Maharajas vs World Giants Squads</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>India Maharajas:</strong> Sourav Ganguly (c), Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha, Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma <p></p> <p></p><strong>World Giants:</strong> Eoin Morgan (c), Lendl Simmons, Shane Watson, Jacques Kallis, Daniel Vettori, Matt Prior, Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O'Brien, Denesh Ramdin <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div>