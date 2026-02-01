‘He’s a star…’: Ricky Ponting’s Surprising statement for THIS Indian player, his name is…

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting's surprising statement on this Indian star. Take a look and find out the player's name.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on February 7th, featuring 20 teams from around the world. Hosted by India and Sri Lanka, this tournament will showcase the rise of young stars and some iconic moments. However, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting made a bold prediction. Ponting stated that India’s opener Abhishek Sharma will be one of the top players in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Ponting believes the left-hander can become the tournament’s leading run-scorer and even win Player of the Tournament. Abhishek Sharma scored 182 runs at a strike rate of 249.32, including two half-centuries, in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

According to the former Australian captain, Abhishek’s inexperience in ICC events could actually prove beneficial for him. The 25-year-old is expected to make his T20 World Cup debut when the tournament begins on February 7.

He will be the leading run-scorer: Ponting

Ponting said in the latest edition of The ICC Review, “He’s a star, I think (his lack of experience) is a very good thing, to be honest. He can be the leading run-scorer and maybe even the Player of the Tournament.” He added, “And if he does that, it will be even harder to beat India. If he doesn’t, they will be just as vulnerable as anyone else. That’s why I think he’s so important for India in this (T20) World Cup.”

Ponting’s expectations from Abhishek ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Ponting believes Abhishek won’t be intimidated by the global stage, as he has experience working with him since he debuted in the Indian Premier League. He said, “I was his first IPL coach, he made his debut with me, and I think he made an immediate impact at the age of 17 in Delhi. I think he hit a four or a six off his first ball, a classical straight bat shot straight over the bowler’s head, and he maintained his pose, and you could see right then that there was something very special about him at 17.”

I opposed Delhi Capitals’ decision to trade Abhishek. Ponting also revealed that he strongly opposed Delhi Capitals’ decision to trade Abhishek, but he was still convinced the young player was going to be great. He said, “We eventually traded him to Delhi, but I pleaded with them and said, ‘Please don’t do this, we should keep him. There’s a real superstar in the making,’ and that’s what has happened. I have high hopes for him this time.“

Abhishek was part of India’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup winning team in 2018 and will now play his first international T20 World Cup.

A half-century in 14 balls against New Zealand

Before the T20 World Cup, Abhishek was in excellent form, scoring 152 runs in four matches of the T20 International series against New Zealand. In the third match, he scored a half-century in just 14 balls, the second-fastest half-century by an Indian in T20 Internationals.

The only Indian to score a half-century faster than him was Yuvraj Singh, who scored a half-century in just 12 balls against England in 2007.