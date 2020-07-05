He’s an absolute ripper: Langer hails Warner’s presence in team

Australia head coach Justin Langer on Sunday called David Warner a 'ripper', saying the senior batsman has been a fantastic addition to the side since he made a comeback after the ball-tampering incident. <p></p> <p></p>Steve Smith and Warner were handed with respective one-year bans for their involvement in the ball-tampering controversy in the Test match against South Africa in March 2018. <p></p> <p></p>Warner, who was identified as the orchestrator of the incident which prompted a review of the "win-at-all-cost" Australian cricket culture, was slapped with a lifetime captaincy ban. Smith, however, is now eligible for a leadership role. <p></p> <p></p>"I don't think he'll (Warner) be a captain of Australia again because of where we're at, but I love having him in the team. He's an absolute ripper," Langer told Channel Nine television's 'Sports Sunday'. <p></p> <p></p>Langer also likened Warner to unbeaten boxing great Floyd Mayweather. <p></p> <p></p>"Look, I support him. Having David Warner in the team is like having Floyd Mayweather in the team," Langer said. <p></p> <p></p>Warner had a World Cup to remember in 2019 since making his comeback and followed it with a sensational Australian Test summer which included his career-best 335 not out. <p></p> <p></p>"I love him. He talks it up, he is a great player by any calculations and he's been fantastic in the team over the last two years," Langer said. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, former Australia batsman Michael Hussey recently said the 2020 T20 World Cup, slated to be played in October-November Down Under, will have to be postponed as it will be a logistical nightmare to bring different teams and get them prepare for the tournament amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. <p></p> <p></p>"I am really fearful about the T20 World Cup to be honest and the reason for that is I think it is okay to bring out one team to play international cricket and get them to isolate and stay safe and prepare well for a series," Hussey said during 'HotSpot: The Cricket Podcast' by Chetan Narula (sports journalist and broadcaster) and Deep Dasgupta (former Indian cricketer and broadcaster). <p></p> <p></p>"But having to bring a number of teams and getting them to isolate to prepare and then move around the country to different venues I think that will be a logistical nightmare. <p></p> <p></p>"From what we are hearing perhaps the T20 World Cup will have to be postponed for 2021 or even 2022," he added. <p></p> <p></p>(With agency inputs) <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;