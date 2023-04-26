Advertisement

'He's An Extra Bowler': Tom Moody Reflects On Arjun Tendulkar Not Bowling 4 Overs Against Gujarat Titans

Tom Moody said that Arjun Tendulkar is an extra bowler and does not need to bowl his full quota of 4 overs.

Updated: April 26, 2023 9:48 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians had a forgettable outing against Gujarat Titans as the team suffered a crushing 55-run defeat at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Mumbai's death bowling issues were once again exposed as the Hardik Pandya-led side fetched as many as 77 runs in the last five overs, on their way to a massive 207-6. Against PBKS too, MI bowlers were taken to the cleaners, with Punjab scoring a whopping 96 runs in the last five overs.

One of the decisions that surprised many during the game was Arjun Tendulkar not completing his full quota of overs. Arjun bowled with the new ball and picked up the wicket for Wriddhiman Saha. He had figures of 9-1 in 2 overs but wasn't used at the death. Notably, Arjun Tendulkar was taken for 31 runs in the 16th over against Punjab Kings.

Former Australia cricketer and ex-director of SRH, Tom Moody reflected on Arjun Tendulkar not completing his full quota of overs and said that Jr. Tendulkar is an extra bowler and did his job with the new ball.

"You can't guarantee that the third over will be met. Even the very best bowlers, the most experienced bowlers when you get greedy and think, 'let's just try and get that extra over', more often than not, they get lined up," Moody told ESPNCricinfo when asked whether Arjun could've been given an extra over at the start.

"Tendulkar did his job. Again, he's a recipient of the sub. He's the extra bowler. And the extra bowler doesn't have to complete four (overs). He has contributed well at the top, took a wicket and gave 9 overs. You can't argue when the cows come home, 'oh he should've bowled the death over instead of Green!'. Green's the international bowler, and he has bowled poorly," Moody further said.

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians' Campaign Derailed By Twin Defeats

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians campaign is back off the road after back-to-back defeats against Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans. Having lost the first two games of IPL 2023, Mumbai roared back to form with a hat-trick of wins. However, the two losses have once again put their campaign in jeopardy.

