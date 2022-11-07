Melbourne: The number 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav once again left the world amazed with his spectacular performance. His 61 runs knock that came from just 25 balls helped Team India finish on top of the super 12 group 2. He helped India put 186 runs on the board.

The Men in Blue side then restricted Zimbabwe on 115 runs to win the match by 71 runs. India along with their arch-rivals Pakistan qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 from group 2. Surya is one of the most in-form batters in the shortest format of the game currently, which is also a confidence booster for the Indian side.

Suryakumar Yadav’s performance not only impressed the Indian fans but also forced Pakistani Legends to praise him. Pakistan’s great Wasim Akram was so amazed by Surya that he said “I think he’s come from a different planet. He is totally different from anybody else. The amount of runs he has scored…he’s just a treat to watch and not just against Zimbabwe, against the top bowling attacks in the world.”

Waqar Younis who was also part of the A Sports Panel with Wasim Akram said “Bowler jaaye toh jaaye kahan?”

Although, he did appreciate Pakistan’s approach against him. He said “What’s the best way to get him out in T20s? I mean in ODIs and Tests you can plan and get him out. But in T20, anyway the bowler is on backfoot and when someone is in this sort of form it is very difficult to bowl at him. I think Pakistan did well against him in the previous game, they bombarded him with short deliveries. May be that’s the only way to go”

Team India will now face England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. The first semi-final would be played between New Zealand and Pakistan on 9th November