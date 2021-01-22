Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets in the second ODI on Friday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Bangladesh bowlers produced a collective performance to guide their team to a clinical win at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Chasing a target of 149, Tamim Iqbal scored 50, while Shakib al Hasan remained unbeaten 43 runs as Bangladesh won the match in 33.2 overs.

West Indies are mostly without their key players as Jason Mohammed’s men failed to give a tough competition to the formidable Bangladesh team. Mehidy Hasan was the pick of the bowlers for hosts as he claimed a four-wicket haul to ran through Windies batting line-up. It was back to back poor performances from West Indies batters in the series as earlier they were restricted for just 122 runs in the first ODI at the same venue as Bangladesh won that game by 6 wickets.

Highlights of the Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI

1. West Indies skipper Jason Mohammed won the toss and opted to bat first but the decision didn’t go in their favour as they lost the top 3 batters for just 37 runs.

2. Shakib al Hasan dismantled the Windies middle order by dismissing Andre McCarthy and Captain Jason Mohammed.

3. Nkrumah Bonner and Rovman Powell tried to rebuild the West Indies innings but there was not much left for them. Bonner departed for 20 as he was castled by Hasan Mahmud. While Powell fight till the end before Mehidy Hasan got him stumped for 41 to restrict the Windies team for 148.

4. Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal started the chase cautiously before the right-hander got dismissed by Akeal Hosein after scoring 22 runs. While Tamim stood his ground strong and shared a crucial stand with Najmul Hossain Shanto (17).

5. In the end, experienced duo Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim took the team to the victory line. Shakib’s 43 run innings was laced with four boundaries. While Rahim remained not out on 9.