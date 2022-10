Highlights T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED, Sydney: India Beat Netherlands By 56 Runs

Team India defeated Netherlands by a big margin of 56 runs and is now at the top of their group. An amazing all-around performance from the Indian side. Netherlands did try to put up a fight but it was not enough.

The Men in Blue managed to take the score to 179 runs at the loss of 2 wickets. Netherlands once again impressed with their bowling. However, Virat and Surya’s half-centuries allowed the team to put on a good total on the board.

India had a bad start against the Netherlands as they lost the opener KL Rahul early for just nine runs.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma then built a good partnership with Virat Kohli before getting out for 53 runs. He took 39 balls to score those runs. Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav also made a good partnership.

Rohit Sharma and company would look to extend their winning stint with a win against Scott Edwards’ Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Men in Blue would be confident after their win against arch-rivals Pakistan. However, the Indian openers would be looking forward to add some runs in front of their name ahead of the clash against Proteas.

The Netherlands would be coming to this match after losing their opening match against Bangladesh and would try to pull off an upset similar to Ireland. The match would also be crucial for Team India as they would try to get that net run-rate boost to secure their spot in the top 2 of their group.

IND vs NED Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren