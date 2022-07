Load More

Highlights India vs West Indies 1st T20I, Trinidad, Today’s Latest Match Updates:

The Indian cricket team in all its might is looking to overwhelm West Indies in its bid to record a second successive clean sweep in the five-match T20I series starting Friday. The first match of the series is being played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The away side is in good spirits after registering a clean sweep in the ODI series. A lot of top Indian players are playing in the series including captain Rohit Sharma. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been named as KL Rahul’s replacement in India’s squad for the series.

Samson was already in the Caribbean as a member of the ODI team which recently won three-match series 3-0, making scores of 12, 54 and six not out. He last played a T20I for India in the second match against Ireland at Malahide, making 77 while opening the batting. Earlier, Rahul, who had been recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru since flying to Germany for undergoing a sports hernia surgery in late June, had been named in the initial squad for the series on July 14, subject to fitness. But after testing positive for Covid-19 on July 21, doubts grew over him being fit in time for the series against the West Indies and is now advised rest to recover from the infection.

On the other hand, The Cricket West Indies (CWI) men’s senior selection panel has recalled left-handed batter Shimron Hetmyer in the 16-member squad for the five-match T20I series against India. He will also play a three-match fixture against New Zealand, while left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell and all-rounder Fabien Allen are not in the side for different reasons. While Cottrell is recovering from injury, Allen is also unavailable for personal reasons.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.