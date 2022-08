Load More

Highlights India vs West Indies 3rd T20I, Basseterre, Today’s Latest Match Updates:

Rohit Sharma-led India bounced back against West Indies in the 3rd T20I at Warner Park Stadium in Basseterre, St Kitts. They defeated the home side by seven wickets in a one-sided encounter. West Indies were high on confidence after defeating India in the second match by five wickets but couldn’t repeat that performance.

The third match of the T20I series had a delayed start in order to give adequate rest and recovery time to players for the back-to-back matches. The second match was also delayed due to the late arrival of team luggage into St. Kitts from Trinidad.

Rohit Sharma will hope that his players play well in the next match to win the series. He will be asking a lot more from himself too as he was out for a golden duck in the second match. The India bowling has been fantastic in the series and will look to continue the same form in the fourth match of the series now.

In head-to-head encounters in T20Is, India and West Indies have now played 23 matches. India has won 15 games while West Indies has won 7. In the last 5 T20I clashes, India has defeated West Indies on 5 occasions while West Indies won once.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.