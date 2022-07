Load More

Highlights Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw Final World Athletics Championships: India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra created history on Sunday as he won a silver medal in the ongoing World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. The Indian Javelin Thrower got 88.13 meters in his fourth attempt to clinch a historic medal in the competition. He started the final with a foul but got back into the groove quickly as he performed brilliantly to win his first medal in the World Athletics Championships. It also filled Indian fans with joy.

Neeraj Chopra’s silver medal is also India’s second-ever medal in the World Athletics Championships. Anju Bobby George was the first Indian athlete to win a medal in the competition. After the victory, fans congratulated the Indian athlete on Twitter.

Earlier, continuing his superb form, Chopra broke the national record again with a throw of 89.94m to finish second in the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 in Sweden on Thursday. The Indian javelin ace fell just six centimetres short of the elusive 90m mark but he bettered his personal best of 89.30m, set earlier this month at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.

World champion Anderson Peters of Grenada broke the 16-year-old meet record with a huge 90.31m throw in his third attempt, which was enough to get him the top spot.

Chopra said he will play with a “free mind” and “perform to potential” in Oregon, where he could bring India only its second medal ever from the World Championships. Only former India long jumper Anju Bobby George has won a medal at the Worlds, clinching bronze in Paris 2003.