Load More

Highlights Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 2022 Score And Latest Match Updates: The Day 2 of the Pak vs SL Test match belonged to Babar Azam as he broke many international records to keep Pakistan in the game. The Pakistani captain scored a century to take the visiting side’s total score over 200 runs. Earlier, Pakistan were on fire with the ball and dismissed Sri Lanka for 222. Shaheen Afridi took four wickets while Hasan Ali and Yasir Shah took two each. Dinesh Chandiml started with a 76-run knock for SL.

Sri Lanka also made a good start to the innings and picked up two wickets of Pakistan. Asad Shafique and Imam ul Haq were dismissed for 13 and 2 by Prabath Jayasuriya and Kasun Rajitha respectively.

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Oshada Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Yasir Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf