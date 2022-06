Load More

Rohit Sharma Tests Positive Again, Bumrah to lead in 5th Test: After reports of Rohit Sharma being ruled out of the Edgbaston Test, India head coach Rahul Dravid said that the India skipper is still in contention to play the one-off Test against England starting July 1, 2022. Rohit, who featured in India’s warm-up match against Leicestershire and opened the batting didn’t take the field in the last three days of the 4-day warm-up game.

It was later learnt that Rohit had tested positive for Covid-19 and was isolated in the team hotel. His five-day mandatory quarantine period got over yesterday (Wednesday) and upon another round of testing on the same day, he was again found to be Covid positive.

According to several reports in the media, Rohit will have to undergo another round of testing on Thursday and one before the start of the match to be considered for the game. At the moment, the Indian captain is racing against time to get fit for the all-important Test match against England.

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to take over as the captain of the team in case Rohit fails to recover from Covid-19. With KL Rahul already out of the England tour, Rohit’s absence would mean India will be without the services of both their openers who were instrumental in India’s success last year.

With the series on the line, India would hope to go into the Test match with their regular captain but that at the moment seems like a bit too ambitious.