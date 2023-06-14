Advertisement

LIVE NOW

Highlights | Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Match 3, Cricket Live Score: NRK Earn Dominant 6-Wicket Win Over SMP

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Live Cricket Score TNPL 2023 Match 3:Live Score From SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Highlights | Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Match 3, Cricket Live Score: NRK Earn Dominant 6-Wicket Win Over SMP
Updated: June 14, 2023 6:33 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL Match 3 Preview

Sudhan Kandepan-led Siechem Madurai Panthers will compete against Arun Karthik's Nellai Royal Kings in the third match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, played at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Wednesday. Both teams will be eyeing a winning start to this campaign in the TNPL 2023.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Match Details

Date And Time: June 14, 3:15 PM

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Coimbatore Weather Report

The weather will be pleasant for cricket. It will be partly cloudy with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Coimbatore Pitch Report

The surface will be flat and good for cricket for the most part. However, the new ball might offer some help to the pacers.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Match 3 Live Streaming

The clash between SMP and NRK will be telecasted on Star Sports and Disney plus Hotstar.

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Probable Playing 11s

SMP: S Karthik(w), Hari Nishanth, Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Swapnil Singh, K Deeban Lingesh, Murugan Ashwin, Sudhan Kandepan(c), Balu Surya, Gurjapneet Singh, Dev Rahul

NRK: Arun Karthik(w/c), SJ Arun Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, Rithik Easwaran, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Karthick Manikandan, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, M Poiyamozhi, Lakshay Jain


NEW UPDATES

06:25 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

A dominant all-round performance from Nellai Royal Kings

06:17 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Guruswamy's back-2-back boundaries take NRK over the line as they beat SMP hy 6 wickets and 38 balls remaining. NRK 129/4 (13.4)

06:13 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

SIX! from Rajagopal to end the over. NRK need just 8 more runs. NRK 119/4 (13)

06:08 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

NRK is on the verge of victory here. They just need 17 runs off 48 balls. NRK 110/4 (12)

06:04 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

OUT!! Sonu Yadav (13 off 10 balls) departs. V Gowtham gets a wicket on the first ball. NRK106/4 (11.1)

06:03 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

100! comes up for NRK. 12 runs from the 11th over. NRK 106/3 (11)

05:58 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Rajagopal has taken the charge of attack and made the 10th over big. NRK is looking to finish this quickly. 14 from this over. NRK 94/3 (10)

05:53 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

OUT!! SMP get their third wicket. Arun Kumar departs after scoring 11 off 11. 4 runs from this over. NRK 80/3 (9)

05:47 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Another big over for NRK. Arun Kumar and Rajagopal score 13 from it. NRK 76/2 (8)

05:42 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

6 runs from the 7th over. NRK need just 64 runs in the remaining 13 overs. NRK 63/2 (7)

05:38 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

8 runs from the final powerplay over. NRK 57/2 (6)

05:32 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

OUT! That's the wicket they were looking for. Dev Rahul gets the danger man Arun Karthik. What a knock this has been, 32 runs off just 12 balls. NRK 49/2 (4.4)

05:27 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Eventful over! SMP get their first wicket in form of RUN OUT as Neranjan departs after scoring 15 runs off 14 balls but Karthik keeps the scoreboard moving at a good pace. 13 runs from the over and a wicket. NRK 43/1 (4)

05:19 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Karthik and Neranjan seem to be in a hurry here, They are getting quick boundaries. Another big over for NRK, 12 came from the third one. NRK 30/0 (3)

05:15 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Sri Neranjan joins the party and smashes a six after playing the first four balls as dots. Single to end the over. NRK 18/0 (2)

05:10 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

What a start for NRK. Arun Karthik didn't allow Sundar to build any pressure, and smashed a six and four to end the first over. NRK 11/0 (1)

05:08 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Second innings underway

05:03 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Apart from Hari Nishanth (64 runs off 51 balls) no other batter could even reach the 20 runs mark. SMP 126/8 (20)

04:56 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

127 runs is not a massive target to defend. SMP will have to showcase extraordinary bowling in order to win this match

04:51 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

NRK restrict SMP to just 126 runs. SMP 126/8 (20)

04:49 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

OUT! Murgan Ashwin and Dev Rahul depart SMP 125/8 (19.5)

04:45 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

OUT! Swapnil Singh departs. NRK get the 6th wicket in the 19th over. SMP 124/6 (19)

04:40 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

SIX! from Swapnil Singh to end the over but SMP lost their fifth wicket. 9 from this over. SMP 121/5 (18)

04:37 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

OUT!! Mohan Prasath gets his third wicket. J Kousik departs after scoring 12 off 16 balls. SMP 112/5 (17.1)

04:35 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Swapnil Singh ends the 17th over with a boundary. 8 runs from Sonu Yadav's third over. SMP 112/4 (17)

04:30 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

OUT! NRK get the big wicket. Hari Nishanth departs after scoring 64 runs off 51 balls. Mohan Prasath sends the danger man back. SMP 104/4 (16) 

04:25 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

15 overs are up and SMP is on 95 runs. M Poiyamozhi gives away just 3 runs in his third over. Madurai need to change gears here. SMP 95/3 (15)

04:20 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

6 runs from the 14th over. SMP 92/3 (14)

04:15 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

FIFTY!! for Hari Nishanth. He brings it up with a beautiful six. 11 from Karthick Manikandan's first over. SMP 86/3 (13)

04:10 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

OUT! NRK get the big wicket of Washington Sundar. Mohan Prasath strikes in his first over and sends Sundar back for 19 off 17 balls. SMP 74/3 (11.4)

04:05 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Lakshay Jain finishes his four-over spell and leaks away 12 runs in his final over. SMP 72/2 (11)

04:01 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

SJ Arun Kumar comes to bowl the 10th over. Back-2-back boundaries from Sundar make the over big. SMP 60/2 (10)

03:57 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

FIFTY! runs up for SMP. 6 runs from Lakshay Jain's third consecutive over. SMP 50/2 (9)

03:49 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Nishanth ends the seventh over with a boundary. 8 runs from Lakshay Jain's second over. SMP 36/2 (7)

03:46 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Sundar is out to bat now. SMP need a big partnership here in order to get back in this match. M Poiyamozhi bowls the final over of the powerplay and gives away just four runs. SMP 28/2 (6)

03:40 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

OUT! K Deeban departs. Lakshay Jain comes into the attack and he strikes in his very first over. Madurai lose their second. SMP 24/2 (4.5) 

03:36 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Hari Nishanth and K Deeban made this over big. First, Nishant smashed two boundaries in the over, and then Deeban finished Sonu Yadav's second over with a boundary as well. 15 from the over. SMP 21/1 (4)

03:31 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Sandeep Warrier bowls his second over and another fine over from him as he just gives 3 runs in it. NRK are off to a flying start. SMP 6/1 (3)

03:26 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

What an over from Sonu Yadav. Just one run and a big wicket of S Karthik. SMP 3/1 (2)

03:23 PM

OUT!! Sonui Yadav strikes in the second over itself and S Karthik will have to go back after scoring just 1 run. What a start for NRK. SMP 2/1 (1.2)

03:21 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Sandeep Warrier bowling the first over and he starts really well, just 2 runs from the first over. SMP 2/0 (1)

03:15 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

The match is underway!!

03:10 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Five more minutes before the Siechem Madurai Panthers' openers come out to bat

03:06 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

The match will start in a few minutes

02:55 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Siechem Madurai Panthers (Playing XI): S Karthik(w), Hari Nishanth, Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Swapnil Singh, K Deeban Lingesh, Murugan Ashwin, Sudhan Kandepan(c), Balu Surya, Gurjapneet Singh, Dev Rahul

Nellai Royal Kings (Playing XI): Arun Karthik(w/c), SJ Arun Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, Rithik Easwaran, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Karthick Manikandan, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, M Poiyamozhi, Sri Neranjan

02:54 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Both teams will be eyeing a winning start to the tournament. The teams played well last year but missed out on the title. Panthers lost to Lyca Koval Kings in Eliminator while Kovai Kings also defeated Nellai Royal Kings in Qualifier 2.

02:52 PM

Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL

Madurai Panthers have won the toss and opted to bat.

02:40 PM

SMP vs NRK TNPL Match LIVE SCORE

Welcome to our Live Blog coverage of TNPL 2023 match 2023, SMP vs NRK 

Also Read

More News ›
Highlights | Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Match 3, Cricket Live Score: NRK Earn Dominant 6-Wicket Win Over SMP
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Dream 11 Prediction, TNPL Match 3, June 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s, Pitch And Weather Report
Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Dream 11 Prediction, TNPL Match 4, June 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s, Pitch And Weather Report
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Highlights | Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Match 3, Cricket Live Score: NRK Earn Dominant 6-Wicket Win Over SMP

Highlights | Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings ...

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs AFG One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and ...

'Nightmare For All Players': Ian Chappel Hits Out At Ashes 2023 Schedule, Labels It 'Ridiculous'

'Nightmare For All Players': Ian Chappel Hits Out At Ashes 2...

Ambati Rayudu Opens Up On Shocking World Cup 2019 Omision, Confirms BCCI Asked Him To Get Ready For Mega Event

Ambati Rayudu Opens Up On Shocking World Cup 2019 Omision, C...

Australia's Josh Hazlewood Aiming To Play Atleast Three Ashes Tests

Australia's Josh Hazlewood Aiming To Play Atleast Three Ashe...

Advertisement