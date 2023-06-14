LIVE NOW
Highlights | Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Match 3, Cricket Live Score: NRK Earn Dominant 6-Wicket Win Over SMP
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Live Cricket Score TNPL 2023 Match 3:Live Score From SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings, TNPL Match 3 Preview
Sudhan Kandepan-led Siechem Madurai Panthers will compete against Arun Karthik's Nellai Royal Kings in the third match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, played at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Wednesday. Both teams will be eyeing a winning start to this campaign in the TNPL 2023.
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Match Details
Date And Time: June 14, 3:15 PM
Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Coimbatore Weather Report
The weather will be pleasant for cricket. It will be partly cloudy with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees.
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Coimbatore Pitch Report
The surface will be flat and good for cricket for the most part. However, the new ball might offer some help to the pacers.
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Match 3 Live Streaming
The clash between SMP and NRK will be telecasted on Star Sports and Disney plus Hotstar.
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL Probable Playing 11s
SMP: S Karthik(w), Hari Nishanth, Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Swapnil Singh, K Deeban Lingesh, Murugan Ashwin, Sudhan Kandepan(c), Balu Surya, Gurjapneet Singh, Dev Rahul
NRK: Arun Karthik(w/c), SJ Arun Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, Rithik Easwaran, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Karthick Manikandan, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, M Poiyamozhi, Lakshay Jain
06:25 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
A dominant all-round performance from Nellai Royal Kings
06:17 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Guruswamy's back-2-back boundaries take NRK over the line as they beat SMP hy 6 wickets and 38 balls remaining. NRK 129/4 (13.4)
06:13 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
SIX! from Rajagopal to end the over. NRK need just 8 more runs. NRK 119/4 (13)
06:08 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
NRK is on the verge of victory here. They just need 17 runs off 48 balls. NRK 110/4 (12)
06:04 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
OUT!! Sonu Yadav (13 off 10 balls) departs. V Gowtham gets a wicket on the first ball. NRK106/4 (11.1)
06:03 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
100! comes up for NRK. 12 runs from the 11th over. NRK 106/3 (11)
05:58 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Rajagopal has taken the charge of attack and made the 10th over big. NRK is looking to finish this quickly. 14 from this over. NRK 94/3 (10)
05:53 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
OUT!! SMP get their third wicket. Arun Kumar departs after scoring 11 off 11. 4 runs from this over. NRK 80/3 (9)
05:47 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Another big over for NRK. Arun Kumar and Rajagopal score 13 from it. NRK 76/2 (8)
05:42 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
6 runs from the 7th over. NRK need just 64 runs in the remaining 13 overs. NRK 63/2 (7)
05:38 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
8 runs from the final powerplay over. NRK 57/2 (6)
05:32 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
OUT! That's the wicket they were looking for. Dev Rahul gets the danger man Arun Karthik. What a knock this has been, 32 runs off just 12 balls. NRK 49/2 (4.4)
05:27 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Eventful over! SMP get their first wicket in form of RUN OUT as Neranjan departs after scoring 15 runs off 14 balls but Karthik keeps the scoreboard moving at a good pace. 13 runs from the over and a wicket. NRK 43/1 (4)
05:19 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Karthik and Neranjan seem to be in a hurry here, They are getting quick boundaries. Another big over for NRK, 12 came from the third one. NRK 30/0 (3)
05:15 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Sri Neranjan joins the party and smashes a six after playing the first four balls as dots. Single to end the over. NRK 18/0 (2)
05:10 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
What a start for NRK. Arun Karthik didn't allow Sundar to build any pressure, and smashed a six and four to end the first over. NRK 11/0 (1)
05:08 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Second innings underway
05:03 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Apart from Hari Nishanth (64 runs off 51 balls) no other batter could even reach the 20 runs mark. SMP 126/8 (20)
04:56 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
127 runs is not a massive target to defend. SMP will have to showcase extraordinary bowling in order to win this match
04:51 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
NRK restrict SMP to just 126 runs. SMP 126/8 (20)
04:49 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
OUT! Murgan Ashwin and Dev Rahul depart SMP 125/8 (19.5)
04:45 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
OUT! Swapnil Singh departs. NRK get the 6th wicket in the 19th over. SMP 124/6 (19)
04:40 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
SIX! from Swapnil Singh to end the over but SMP lost their fifth wicket. 9 from this over. SMP 121/5 (18)
04:37 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
OUT!! Mohan Prasath gets his third wicket. J Kousik departs after scoring 12 off 16 balls. SMP 112/5 (17.1)
04:35 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Swapnil Singh ends the 17th over with a boundary. 8 runs from Sonu Yadav's third over. SMP 112/4 (17)
04:30 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
OUT! NRK get the big wicket. Hari Nishanth departs after scoring 64 runs off 51 balls. Mohan Prasath sends the danger man back. SMP 104/4 (16)
04:25 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
15 overs are up and SMP is on 95 runs. M Poiyamozhi gives away just 3 runs in his third over. Madurai need to change gears here. SMP 95/3 (15)
04:20 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
6 runs from the 14th over. SMP 92/3 (14)
04:15 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
FIFTY!! for Hari Nishanth. He brings it up with a beautiful six. 11 from Karthick Manikandan's first over. SMP 86/3 (13)
04:10 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
OUT! NRK get the big wicket of Washington Sundar. Mohan Prasath strikes in his first over and sends Sundar back for 19 off 17 balls. SMP 74/3 (11.4)
04:05 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Lakshay Jain finishes his four-over spell and leaks away 12 runs in his final over. SMP 72/2 (11)
04:01 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
SJ Arun Kumar comes to bowl the 10th over. Back-2-back boundaries from Sundar make the over big. SMP 60/2 (10)
03:57 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
FIFTY! runs up for SMP. 6 runs from Lakshay Jain's third consecutive over. SMP 50/2 (9)
03:49 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Nishanth ends the seventh over with a boundary. 8 runs from Lakshay Jain's second over. SMP 36/2 (7)
03:46 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Sundar is out to bat now. SMP need a big partnership here in order to get back in this match. M Poiyamozhi bowls the final over of the powerplay and gives away just four runs. SMP 28/2 (6)
03:40 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
OUT! K Deeban departs. Lakshay Jain comes into the attack and he strikes in his very first over. Madurai lose their second. SMP 24/2 (4.5)
03:36 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Hari Nishanth and K Deeban made this over big. First, Nishant smashed two boundaries in the over, and then Deeban finished Sonu Yadav's second over with a boundary as well. 15 from the over. SMP 21/1 (4)
03:31 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Sandeep Warrier bowls his second over and another fine over from him as he just gives 3 runs in it. NRK are off to a flying start. SMP 6/1 (3)
03:26 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
What an over from Sonu Yadav. Just one run and a big wicket of S Karthik. SMP 3/1 (2)
03:23 PM
OUT!! Sonui Yadav strikes in the second over itself and S Karthik will have to go back after scoring just 1 run. What a start for NRK. SMP 2/1 (1.2)
03:21 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Sandeep Warrier bowling the first over and he starts really well, just 2 runs from the first over. SMP 2/0 (1)
03:15 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
The match is underway!!
03:10 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Five more minutes before the Siechem Madurai Panthers' openers come out to bat
03:06 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
The match will start in a few minutes
02:55 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Siechem Madurai Panthers (Playing XI): S Karthik(w), Hari Nishanth, Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Swapnil Singh, K Deeban Lingesh, Murugan Ashwin, Sudhan Kandepan(c), Balu Surya, Gurjapneet Singh, Dev Rahul
Nellai Royal Kings (Playing XI): Arun Karthik(w/c), SJ Arun Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, Rithik Easwaran, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Karthick Manikandan, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier, M Poiyamozhi, Sri Neranjan
02:54 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Both teams will be eyeing a winning start to the tournament. The teams played well last year but missed out on the title. Panthers lost to Lyca Koval Kings in Eliminator while Kovai Kings also defeated Nellai Royal Kings in Qualifier 2.
02:52 PM
Live Score SMP vs NRK TNPL
Madurai Panthers have won the toss and opted to bat.
02:40 PM
SMP vs NRK TNPL Match LIVE SCORE
Welcome to our Live Blog coverage of TNPL 2023 match 2023, SMP vs NRK
COMMENTS