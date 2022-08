Highlights Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20I, Asia Cup 2022: AFG Start The Tournament With A Dominating Victor

Afghanistan have a bright start to the Asia Cup 2022 as they crushed Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the first match of the tournament. Wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 40 runs, while Hazratullah Zazai hit 37 runs. Earlier, only Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka and Chamika Karunaratne were able to reach the double figures for Sri Lanka. Fazalhaq Farooqi took three wickets for his team.

Both the teams will look to win the match on Saturday. This year, Asia Cup 2022 is being played in the T20 format to serve as ideal preparation for the World Cup. The final of the tournament will be played on Sunday, 11th September. In 13 matches from August 27 to September 11, across Dubai and Sharjah, the top six teams from Asia will be vying for the trophy which was established 38 years ago co-incidentally in the UAE.

Sri Lanka are the second most successful team in the Asia Cup history. They have won the tournament a total of five times. Sri Lanka won their first tournament in 1986 and it has always been a happy hunting ground for them.

However, their last Asia Cup trophy came in 2014 and they will look to change it this time under the captaincy of Dasun Shanaka. The likes of Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis will also look to bring their experience into the game and take the team to victory.

On the other hand, Afghanistan have never won the tournament and will be a big underdog in the 15th edition of the tournament. Captain Mohammad Nabi has some talented players in his team who can upset any big side.

SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 1st T20 Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi