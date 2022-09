Highlights Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022: SL Beat BAN In A Cliffhanger, Move Into Super 4

Highlights Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 Score And Latest Match Updates: Sri Lanka held their nerve to qualify for Super Four of the Asia Cup 2022 with a thrilling two-wicket win over Bangladesh in a crucial Group B match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Earlier, the match is heading towards a tight finish. Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka were looking threatening and were taking the game away from Bangladesh but Mustafizur Rahman has removed Mendis just at the right time.

Sri Lanka got off to a great start as Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis stitched a good stand of 45 runs before Nissanka fell. Ebadot Hossain then picked up his second wicket of the over as he dismissed Charith Asalanka. BAN are back on top after a double wicket maiden.

A good start by Bangladesh in the early overs. Both Taskin and Mustafizur haven’t given anything away. Kusal Mendis is struggling but Pathum Nissanka has played some good shots. Sri Lanka need the partnership to flourish.

BAN have been magnificent today. From ball one they came out with a positive attitude and eventually they finish on 183-7 which is a very good total. From Mehidy Hasan Miraz to Shakib Al Hasan, Afifi Hossain and Mahmudullah, all made merry against a bleak SL bowling.

It has been a sea saw battle in the match so far. BAN started well with Mehidy Hasan going bonkers before Sri Lanka got back with wickets of Mehidy and Mushfiqur on consecutive overs. Shakib and Mahmudullah then stabilised the inning before Shakib fell. Despite the wickets, Bangladesh have kept on playing aggressive cricket and have a good score on the board.

What a comeback by Sri Lanka. BAN got off to a great start with Mehidy Hasan playing a blinder. However, he was dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga. In the next over, Karunaratne removed Mushfiqur. BAN have thrown away a great start and their hopes now rest on skipper Shakib Al Hasan.

A terrific powerplay for BAN. Shabbir and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were sent with a license to go and play attacking cricket and they did it pretty well. Miraz, especially has been terrific and has been batting brilliantly. Shakib Al Hasan is at the other end. BAN have got the start they wanted and they will now aim at a big score.

BAN have lost Shabbir but Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz have continued the assault. This is a very good strategy by BAN. BAN made a smart move and send Shabbir Rahman and Mehidy Hasan to open. Both these players have looked good and have tried to take the attack to Sri Lanka. This is a wonderful strategy.

Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh will face off Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in a must-win game of the Asia cup. Both teams lost to Afghanistan in their opening games thus the winner of this match will move into the Super 4s.

BAN have a good team with players like Mahudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, and Mosaddek Hossain, who are match winners on their day. Sri Lanka, too are laced with good players like Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Maheesh Theekshana, Dasnun Shanaka among others. Both teams have shared a bitter sweet rivalry in the recent few years thus we should be in for a cricking game.

SL vs BAN T20, Asia Cup 2022 Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara

Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon