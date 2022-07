Load More

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are locking horns in a two-match Test series in Galle. The first day of the first Test match proved to be a good one for Pakistan as the visiting side bundled out Sri Lanka for 222 runs in the first innings. Sri Lanka somehow clawed their way back into the game after an average day with the bat as they got rid of both Pakistani openers quickly. They will look to continue the momentum on the second day of the match.

Both teams hosted Australia in their most recent series but failed to beat the visitors. Sri Lanka lost the first Test by 10 wickets but bounced back to win the final Test by an innings and 39 runs. Meanwhile, Pakistan lost the three-match Test series to Australia 1-0.

The SL vs PAK Test series is very important for Pakistan in terms of the World Test Championship. Pakistan have seven Test remaining in the WTC cycle, two against SL, two against NZ and three against ENG at home. Thus if Pakistan wins all games, they will surely qualify for the final. Pakistan are expected to win at home but if they beat SL in SL, it will massively boost their chances for a berth in the WTC final, and a possible clash with IND for the title.

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha, Oshada Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Yasir Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf