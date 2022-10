Highlights T20 World Cup 2022, UAE vs NED Score, Geelong: NED Clinch Victory By 3 Wickets In a Close Match

Highlights T20 World Cup 2022, UAE vs NED: Netherlands clinched victory in their first match at the T20 World Cup 2022 as they defeated UAE by three wickets.

Netherlands started the chase on a bright note as they have maintained their run rate of over six runs per over. They lost wickets in regular intervals but a good run rate took them over the finishing line.

Earlier, UAE captain CP Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat first. Netherlands was not upset by the result as they wanted to field anyway. The decision went in Netherlands’ way as they restricted UAE to 111 runs.

UAE was under pressure from the Netherlands’ strict bowling which eventually gave them the wicket of Chirag Suri. They were building a partnership after the first wicket but it was ended by Tim Pringle. NED was constantly building pressure on UAE batters. NED completely threw UAE on the backfoot by dismissing Mohammad Waseem, the set batter. He got out after scoring 41 of 47 balls.

UAE lost the next four wickets in a span of just 7 runs. Netherland bowling is getting wickets at regular intervals and have managed to stop the run flow. Netherlands’ control on the run flow was the key to building pressure on UAE which later led to their batting collapse.

UAE vs NED Playing XI:

Netherlands (Playing XI): Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Basil Hameed, Zawar Farid, Aayan Afzal Khan, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan